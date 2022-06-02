FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Horford32:429-122-31-63226
Tatum41:353-175-70-513212
Williams III24:114-40-02-6018
Brown38:0010-232-22-75124
Smart29:557-110-01-54118
White31:496-114-40-13321
Williams16:170-20-00-3310
Pritchard15:323-40-01-6218
Theis5:591-10-00-0013
Fitts0:480-00-00-0000
Hauser0:480-00-00-0000
Kornet0:480-00-00-0000
Morgan0:480-00-00-0000
Stauskas0:480-00-00-0000
Totals240:0043-8513-167-393313120

Percentages: FG .506, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 21-41, .512 (Horford 6-8, White 5-8, Smart 4-7, Pritchard 2-3, Brown 2-8, Theis 1-1, Tatum 1-5, Williams 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Williams III 4, Brown, Theis).

Turnovers: 12 (Brown 4, Horford 2, Tatum 2, White 2, Williams III 2).

Steals: 7 (Brown 2, Smart 2, Horford, Tatum, Williams III).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GOLDEN STATEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Green38:022-120-33-11564
Wiggins34:558-152-21-50320
Looney25:161-42-26-9504
Curry38:1712-253-40-55334
Thompson38:576-140-01-23015
Poole25:012-74-40-2219
Porter Jr.23:314-50-00-40012
Iguodala12:013-40-00-0337
Bjelica0:481-10-01-1003
Kuminga0:480-00-00-0000
Lee0:480-10-00-0000
Moody0:480-00-00-0000
Toscano-Anderson0:480-00-00-0100
Totals240:0039-8811-1512-392416108

Percentages: FG .443, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 19-45, .422 (Curry 7-14, Porter Jr. 4-5, Thompson 3-7, Wiggins 2-7, Bjelica 1-1, Iguodala 1-1, Poole 1-5, Lee 0-1, Green 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Looney 3, Wiggins 3).

Turnovers: 14 (Poole 4, Green 3, Curry 2, Looney 2, Iguodala, Porter Jr., Wiggins).

Steals: 8 (Curry 3, Green 2, Porter Jr. 2, Wiggins).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boston28282440120
Golden State32223816108

A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:19.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you