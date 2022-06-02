|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horford
|32:42
|9-12
|2-3
|1-6
|3
|2
|26
|Tatum
|41:35
|3-17
|5-7
|0-5
|13
|2
|12
|Williams III
|24:11
|4-4
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|1
|8
|Brown
|38:00
|10-23
|2-2
|2-7
|5
|1
|24
|Smart
|29:55
|7-11
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|1
|18
|White
|31:49
|6-11
|4-4
|0-1
|3
|3
|21
|Williams
|16:17
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|0
|Pritchard
|15:32
|3-4
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|1
|8
|Theis
|5:59
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Fitts
|0:48
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hauser
|0:48
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kornet
|0:48
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan
|0:48
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Stauskas
|0:48
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|43-85
|13-16
|7-39
|33
|13
|120
Percentages: FG .506, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 21-41, .512 (Horford 6-8, White 5-8, Smart 4-7, Pritchard 2-3, Brown 2-8, Theis 1-1, Tatum 1-5, Williams 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Williams III 4, Brown, Theis).
Turnovers: 12 (Brown 4, Horford 2, Tatum 2, White 2, Williams III 2).
Steals: 7 (Brown 2, Smart 2, Horford, Tatum, Williams III).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GOLDEN STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Green
|38:02
|2-12
|0-3
|3-11
|5
|6
|4
|Wiggins
|34:55
|8-15
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|3
|20
|Looney
|25:16
|1-4
|2-2
|6-9
|5
|0
|4
|Curry
|38:17
|12-25
|3-4
|0-5
|5
|3
|34
|Thompson
|38:57
|6-14
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|0
|15
|Poole
|25:01
|2-7
|4-4
|0-2
|2
|1
|9
|Porter Jr.
|23:31
|4-5
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|12
|Iguodala
|12:01
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|7
|Bjelica
|0:48
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Kuminga
|0:48
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lee
|0:48
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Moody
|0:48
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Toscano-Anderson
|0:48
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|39-88
|11-15
|12-39
|24
|16
|108
Percentages: FG .443, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 19-45, .422 (Curry 7-14, Porter Jr. 4-5, Thompson 3-7, Wiggins 2-7, Bjelica 1-1, Iguodala 1-1, Poole 1-5, Lee 0-1, Green 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Looney 3, Wiggins 3).
Turnovers: 14 (Poole 4, Green 3, Curry 2, Looney 2, Iguodala, Porter Jr., Wiggins).
Steals: 8 (Curry 3, Green 2, Porter Jr. 2, Wiggins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Boston
|28
|28
|24
|40
|—
|120
|Golden State
|32
|22
|38
|16
|—
|108
A_18,064 (18,064). T_2:19.
