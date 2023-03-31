|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fontecchio
|30:52
|5-13
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|1
|12
|Olynyk
|30:40
|3-9
|1-1
|1-8
|3
|3
|8
|Kessler
|33:51
|10-13
|0-0
|5-10
|2
|1
|20
|Agbaji
|29:43
|4-12
|2-2
|2-7
|2
|3
|12
|Horton-Tucker
|31:04
|9-21
|10-10
|1-8
|7
|0
|28
|Dunn
|23:04
|8-13
|0-1
|0-4
|4
|2
|16
|Toscano-Anderson
|17:20
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|1
|5
|Juzang
|16:56
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|6
|Jones
|14:09
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|3
|Samanic
|12:21
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|46-96
|13-14
|13-52
|23
|17
|114
Percentages: FG .479, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Juzang 2-5, Agbaji 2-6, Fontecchio 2-8, Jones 1-1, Toscano-Anderson 1-1, Olynyk 1-3, Samanic 0-2, Horton-Tucker 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Kessler 3, Dunn 2, Olynyk, Samanic).
Turnovers: 18 (Horton-Tucker 4, Olynyk 3, Agbaji 2, Dunn 2, Jones 2, Kessler 2, Samanic 2, Toscano-Anderson).
Steals: 3 (Fontecchio, Jones, Samanic).
Technical Fouls: Dunn, 3:31 fourth; Dunn, 3:31 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|34:00
|5-19
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|3
|12
|Tatum
|35:47
|12-17
|10-11
|1-11
|3
|4
|39
|Griffin
|24:30
|1-5
|4-4
|5-12
|5
|0
|6
|Smart
|28:15
|5-16
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|4
|14
|White
|28:42
|6-15
|3-3
|1-2
|2
|0
|17
|Brogdon
|31:48
|7-14
|2-2
|0-3
|7
|0
|19
|Williams
|17:04
|5-6
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|13
|Kornet
|15:04
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hauser
|12:44
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|Muscala
|12:06
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-96
|21-22
|10-42
|27
|14
|122
Percentages: FG .438, FT .955.
3-Point Goals: 17-51, .333 (Tatum 5-8, Smart 4-13, Williams 3-4, Brogdon 3-8, White 2-9, Griffin 0-2, Muscala 0-2, Brown 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Brogdon, Kornet, White, Williams).
Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Griffin 2, Smart 2, Brogdon, Hauser, Muscala, White).
Steals: 8 (Tatum 3, Smart 2, Brogdon, Brown, Griffin).
Technical Fouls: Griffin, 4:42 fourth; Tatum, 4:32 fourth.
|Utah
|29
|22
|27
|36
|—
|114
|Boston
|27
|30
|36
|29
|—
|122
A_19,156 (18,624). T_2:05.
