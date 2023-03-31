FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fontecchio30:525-130-02-41112
Olynyk30:403-91-11-8338
Kessler33:5110-130-05-102120
Agbaji29:434-122-22-72312
Horton-Tucker31:049-2110-101-87028
Dunn23:048-130-10-44216
Toscano-Anderson17:202-30-01-2315
Juzang16:562-70-01-4016
Jones14:091-10-00-3123
Samanic12:212-40-00-2034
Totals240:0046-9613-1413-522317114

Percentages: FG .479, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Juzang 2-5, Agbaji 2-6, Fontecchio 2-8, Jones 1-1, Toscano-Anderson 1-1, Olynyk 1-3, Samanic 0-2, Horton-Tucker 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Kessler 3, Dunn 2, Olynyk, Samanic).

Turnovers: 18 (Horton-Tucker 4, Olynyk 3, Agbaji 2, Dunn 2, Jones 2, Kessler 2, Samanic 2, Toscano-Anderson).

Steals: 3 (Fontecchio, Jones, Samanic).

Technical Fouls: Dunn, 3:31 fourth; Dunn, 3:31 fourth.

FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown34:005-192-20-24312
Tatum35:4712-1710-111-113439
Griffin24:301-54-45-12506
Smart28:155-160-01-22414
White28:426-153-31-22017
Brogdon31:487-142-20-37019
Williams17:045-60-01-52113
Kornet15:040-00-00-2000
Hauser12:441-10-00-1202
Muscala12:060-30-01-2020
Totals240:0042-9621-2210-422714122

Percentages: FG .438, FT .955.

3-Point Goals: 17-51, .333 (Tatum 5-8, Smart 4-13, Williams 3-4, Brogdon 3-8, White 2-9, Griffin 0-2, Muscala 0-2, Brown 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brogdon, Kornet, White, Williams).

Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Griffin 2, Smart 2, Brogdon, Hauser, Muscala, White).

Steals: 8 (Tatum 3, Smart 2, Brogdon, Brown, Griffin).

Technical Fouls: Griffin, 4:42 fourth; Tatum, 4:32 fourth.

Utah29222736114
Boston27303629122

A_19,156 (18,624). T_2:05.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

