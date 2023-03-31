UTAH (114)
Fontecchio 5-13 0-0 12, Olynyk 3-9 1-1 8, Kessler 10-13 0-0 20, Agbaji 4-12 2-2 12, Horton-Tucker 9-21 10-10 28, Samanic 2-4 0-0 4, Toscano-Anderson 2-3 0-0 5, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Dunn 8-13 0-1 16, Juzang 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 46-96 13-14 114.
BOSTON (122)
Brown 5-19 2-2 12, Tatum 12-17 10-11 39, Griffin 1-5 4-4 6, Smart 5-16 0-0 14, White 6-15 3-3 17, Hauser 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 5-6 0-0 13, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 0-3 0-0 0, Brogdon 7-14 2-2 19. Totals 42-96 21-22 122.
|Utah
|29
|22
|27
|36
|—
|114
|Boston
|27
|30
|36
|29
|—
|122
3-Point Goals_Utah 9-29 (Juzang 2-5, Agbaji 2-6, Fontecchio 2-8, Jones 1-1, Toscano-Anderson 1-1, Olynyk 1-3, Samanic 0-2, Horton-Tucker 0-3), Boston 17-51 (Tatum 5-8, Smart 4-13, Williams 3-4, Brogdon 3-8, White 2-9, Griffin 0-2, Muscala 0-2, Brown 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 52 (Kessler 10), Boston 42 (Griffin 12). Assists_Utah 23 (Horton-Tucker 7), Boston 27 (Brogdon 7). Total Fouls_Utah 17, Boston 14. A_19,156 (18,624)
