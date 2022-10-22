BOSTON (126)
Brown 4-16 3-4 12, Tatum 14-21 8-9 40, Vonleh 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 2-11 1-1 6, White 10-17 2-3 27, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 3-4 0-0 9, Williams 3-3 4-4 13, Kornet 0-0 1-2 1, Brogdon 4-10 4-5 13, Pritchard 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-87 23-28 126.
ORLANDO (120)
Banchero 6-19 9-11 23, F.Wagner 8-17 0-0 18, Carter Jr. 6-13 2-4 15, Anthony 6-13 0-2 14, Ross 11-16 2-2 29, Okeke 3-3 0-0 8, Bol 3-7 0-0 6, Bamba 1-3 0-0 3, Hampton 0-0 1-2 1, K.Harris 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 45-95 15-23 120.
|Boston
|36
|32
|31
|27
|—
|126
|Orlando
|33
|35
|26
|26
|—
|120
3-Point Goals_Boston 19-47 (White 5-9, Tatum 4-10, Williams 3-3, Hauser 3-4, Pritchard 1-1, Brogdon 1-4, Brown 1-6, Smart 1-9, Griffin 0-1), Orlando 15-34 (Ross 5-8, Okeke 2-2, Anthony 2-5, F.Wagner 2-6, Banchero 2-7, Carter Jr. 1-1, Bamba 1-3, Bol 0-1, K.Harris 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 37 (Brown 9), Orlando 48 (Carter Jr. 12). Assists_Boston 24 (Smart 8), Orlando 21 (Anthony 6). Total Fouls_Boston 21, Orlando 24. A_19,299 (18,846)
