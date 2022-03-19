FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Horford21:463-90-01-9226
Tatum34:0912-161-10-54132
Williams III18:472-30-01-4134
Brown28:0911-185-81-30230
Smart27:063-91-21-4829
White30:392-82-20-2547
Williams28:502-61-20-3357
Theis22:204-62-21-52411
Pritchard20:545-50-01-58014
Hauser3:251-10-00-2003
Fitts1:571-10-00-1003
Stauskas1:570-00-00-0000
Totals240:0046-8212-176-433323126

Percentages: FG .561, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 22-40, .550 (Tatum 7-10, Pritchard 4-4, Brown 3-5, Smart 2-5, Williams 2-5, Fitts 1-1, Hauser 1-1, Theis 1-3, White 1-5, Horford 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams III).

Turnovers: 13 (White 3, Brown 2, Tatum 2, Theis 2, Hauser, Horford, Smart, Williams III).

Steals: 11 (Smart 4, Brown 2, Theis 2, Horford, Pritchard, White).

Technical Fouls: coach Ime Udoka, 4:23 third; Williams, 00:32 third.

FGFTReb
SACRAMENTOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes24:180-50-01-2110
Lyles31:405-96-61-64119
Sabonis36:5012-205-76-205330
Holiday40:327-131-30-13121
Mitchell35:095-141-20-12212
DiVincenzo29:530-63-40-2813
Metu22:403-82-20-40310
Jones11:101-20-00-1012
Harkless4:220-00-00-0010
Jackson3:250-20-00-0000
Totals240:0033-7918-248-37231497

Percentages: FG .418, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Holiday 6-12, Lyles 3-5, Metu 2-5, Sabonis 1-1, Mitchell 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Barnes 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Holiday 2, Lyles, Metu, Mitchell, Sabonis).

Turnovers: 16 (Mitchell 4, Sabonis 4, Metu 3, DiVincenzo 2, Holiday 2, Lyles).

Steals: 5 (Holiday 2, Metu, Mitchell, Sabonis).

Technical Fouls: Sabonis, 1:18 third.

Boston32352534126
Sacramento2622311897

A_15,313 (17,608). T_2:04.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

