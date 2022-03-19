|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horford
|21:46
|3-9
|0-0
|1-9
|2
|2
|6
|Tatum
|34:09
|12-16
|1-1
|0-5
|4
|1
|32
|Williams III
|18:47
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|4
|Brown
|28:09
|11-18
|5-8
|1-3
|0
|2
|30
|Smart
|27:06
|3-9
|1-2
|1-4
|8
|2
|9
|White
|30:39
|2-8
|2-2
|0-2
|5
|4
|7
|Williams
|28:50
|2-6
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|5
|7
|Theis
|22:20
|4-6
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|4
|11
|Pritchard
|20:54
|5-5
|0-0
|1-5
|8
|0
|14
|Hauser
|3:25
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Fitts
|1:57
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Stauskas
|1:57
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|46-82
|12-17
|6-43
|33
|23
|126
Percentages: FG .561, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 22-40, .550 (Tatum 7-10, Pritchard 4-4, Brown 3-5, Smart 2-5, Williams 2-5, Fitts 1-1, Hauser 1-1, Theis 1-3, White 1-5, Horford 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams III).
Turnovers: 13 (White 3, Brown 2, Tatum 2, Theis 2, Hauser, Horford, Smart, Williams III).
Steals: 11 (Smart 4, Brown 2, Theis 2, Horford, Pritchard, White).
Technical Fouls: coach Ime Udoka, 4:23 third; Williams, 00:32 third.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|24:18
|0-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Lyles
|31:40
|5-9
|6-6
|1-6
|4
|1
|19
|Sabonis
|36:50
|12-20
|5-7
|6-20
|5
|3
|30
|Holiday
|40:32
|7-13
|1-3
|0-1
|3
|1
|21
|Mitchell
|35:09
|5-14
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|12
|DiVincenzo
|29:53
|0-6
|3-4
|0-2
|8
|1
|3
|Metu
|22:40
|3-8
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|10
|Jones
|11:10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Harkless
|4:22
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson
|3:25
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|33-79
|18-24
|8-37
|23
|14
|97
Percentages: FG .418, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Holiday 6-12, Lyles 3-5, Metu 2-5, Sabonis 1-1, Mitchell 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Barnes 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Holiday 2, Lyles, Metu, Mitchell, Sabonis).
Turnovers: 16 (Mitchell 4, Sabonis 4, Metu 3, DiVincenzo 2, Holiday 2, Lyles).
Steals: 5 (Holiday 2, Metu, Mitchell, Sabonis).
Technical Fouls: Sabonis, 1:18 third.
|Boston
|32
|35
|25
|34
|—
|126
|Sacramento
|26
|22
|31
|18
|—
|97
A_15,313 (17,608). T_2:04.