BOSTON (126)
Horford 3-9 0-0 6, Tatum 12-16 1-1 32, Williams III 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 11-18 5-8 30, Smart 3-9 1-2 9, Fitts 1-1 0-0 3, Hauser 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 2-6 1-2 7, Theis 4-6 2-2 11, Pritchard 5-5 0-0 14, Stauskas 0-0 0-0 0, White 2-8 2-2 7. Totals 46-82 12-17 126.
SACRAMENTO (97)
Barnes 0-5 0-0 0, Lyles 5-9 6-6 19, Sabonis 12-20 5-7 30, Holiday 7-13 1-3 21, Mitchell 5-14 1-2 12, Harkless 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Metu 3-8 2-2 10, DiVincenzo 0-6 3-4 3. Totals 33-79 18-24 97.
|Boston
|32
|35
|25
|34
|—
|126
|Sacramento
|26
|22
|31
|18
|—
|97
3-Point Goals_Boston 22-40 (Tatum 7-10, Pritchard 4-4, Brown 3-5, Smart 2-5, Williams 2-5, Fitts 1-1, Hauser 1-1, Theis 1-3, White 1-5, Horford 0-1), Sacramento 13-36 (Holiday 6-12, Lyles 3-5, Metu 2-5, Sabonis 1-1, Mitchell 1-4, Jackson 0-1, Jones 0-1, Barnes 0-2, DiVincenzo 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 43 (Horford 9), Sacramento 37 (Sabonis 20). Assists_Boston 33 (Pritchard, Smart 8), Sacramento 23 (DiVincenzo 8). Total Fouls_Boston 23, Sacramento 14. A_15,313 (17,608)