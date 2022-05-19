|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Horford
|32:37
|4-4
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|10
|Tatum
|31:32
|8-13
|7-7
|0-5
|5
|2
|27
|Williams III
|19:52
|2-3
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|3
|5
|Brown
|33:15
|9-17
|2-2
|2-8
|3
|4
|24
|Smart
|40:18
|8-22
|3-3
|2-9
|12
|1
|24
|Williams
|32:12
|5-7
|7-8
|1-4
|0
|5
|19
|Pritchard
|23:07
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|10
|Nesmith
|6:32
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Theis
|6:18
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Kornet
|4:57
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Morgan
|4:57
|0-1
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|1
|Stauskas
|4:23
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|43-84
|21-23
|8-41
|28
|21
|127
Percentages: FG .512, FT .913.
3-Point Goals: 20-40, .500 (Smart 5-12, Tatum 4-6, Brown 4-7, Horford 2-2, Williams 2-2, Pritchard 2-6, Stauskas 1-2, Morgan 0-1, Nesmith 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams III 3, Horford, Smart).
Turnovers: 9 (Horford 3, Tatum 3, Brown, Smart, Williams III).
Steals: 8 (Smart 3, Horford, Pritchard, Tatum, Williams, Williams III).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|32:30
|11-18
|6-8
|5-6
|3
|3
|29
|Tucker
|21:42
|2-6
|0-2
|2-4
|1
|2
|5
|Adebayo
|28:43
|3-6
|0-1
|3-9
|2
|3
|6
|Strus
|25:52
|2-7
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|1
|6
|Vincent
|24:14
|5-10
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|14
|Oladipo
|26:18
|2-8
|9-10
|0-1
|1
|0
|14
|Herro
|23:40
|5-11
|1-1
|0-1
|3
|2
|11
|Martin
|17:38
|3-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|7
|Robinson
|14:20
|3-7
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|0
|6
|Dedmon
|12:59
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Yurtseven
|6:18
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|0
|2
|Highsmith
|5:46
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|38-86
|16-22
|12-42
|21
|18
|102
Percentages: FG .442, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Vincent 4-8, Strus 2-7, Tucker 1-1, Martin 1-2, Butler 1-3, Oladipo 1-5, Highsmith 0-1, Herro 0-3, Robinson 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Herro, Robinson, Strus).
Turnovers: 14 (Butler 3, Oladipo 3, Herro 2, Tucker 2, Vincent 2, Adebayo, Strus).
Steals: 4 (Butler, Oladipo, Robinson, Strus).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Boston
|35
|35
|26
|31
|—
|127
|Miami
|24
|21
|26
|31
|—
|102
A_20,100 (19,600). T_2:16.
