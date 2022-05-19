FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Horford32:374-40-00-33110
Tatum31:328-137-70-55227
Williams III19:522-31-11-4035
Brown33:159-172-22-83424
Smart40:188-223-32-912124
Williams32:125-77-81-40519
Pritchard23:074-80-00-22210
Nesmith6:320-30-00-1020
Theis6:181-10-00-1102
Kornet4:571-20-01-2002
Morgan4:570-11-21-1011
Stauskas4:231-30-00-1203
Totals240:0043-8421-238-412821127

Percentages: FG .512, FT .913.

3-Point Goals: 20-40, .500 (Smart 5-12, Tatum 4-6, Brown 4-7, Horford 2-2, Williams 2-2, Pritchard 2-6, Stauskas 1-2, Morgan 0-1, Nesmith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Williams III 3, Horford, Smart).

Turnovers: 9 (Horford 3, Tatum 3, Brown, Smart, Williams III).

Steals: 8 (Smart 3, Horford, Pritchard, Tatum, Williams, Williams III).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler32:3011-186-85-63329
Tucker21:422-60-22-4125
Adebayo28:433-60-13-9236
Strus25:522-70-00-5216
Vincent24:145-100-00-33314
Oladipo26:182-89-100-11014
Herro23:405-111-10-13211
Martin17:383-80-01-2017
Robinson14:203-70-00-5306
Dedmon12:591-10-00-2122
Yurtseven6:181-30-01-3202
Highsmith5:460-10-00-1010
Totals240:0038-8616-2212-422118102

Percentages: FG .442, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Vincent 4-8, Strus 2-7, Tucker 1-1, Martin 1-2, Butler 1-3, Oladipo 1-5, Highsmith 0-1, Herro 0-3, Robinson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Herro, Robinson, Strus).

Turnovers: 14 (Butler 3, Oladipo 3, Herro 2, Tucker 2, Vincent 2, Adebayo, Strus).

Steals: 4 (Butler, Oladipo, Robinson, Strus).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boston35352631127
Miami24212631102

A_20,100 (19,600). T_2:16.

