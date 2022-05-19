BOSTON (127)
Horford 4-4 0-0 10, Tatum 8-13 7-7 27, Williams III 2-3 1-1 5, Brown 9-17 2-2 24, Smart 8-22 3-3 24, Morgan 0-1 1-2 1, Nesmith 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 5-7 7-8 19, Kornet 1-2 0-0 2, Theis 1-1 0-0 2, Pritchard 4-8 0-0 10, Stauskas 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 43-84 21-23 127.
MIAMI (102)
Butler 11-18 6-8 29, Tucker 2-6 0-2 5, Adebayo 3-6 0-1 6, Strus 2-7 0-0 6, Vincent 5-10 0-0 14, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 3-8 0-0 7, Robinson 3-7 0-0 6, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Yurtseven 1-3 0-0 2, Herro 5-11 1-1 11, Oladipo 2-8 9-10 14. Totals 38-86 16-22 102.
|Boston
|35
|35
|26
|31
|—
|127
|Miami
|24
|21
|26
|31
|—
|102
3-Point Goals_Boston 20-40 (Smart 5-12, Tatum 4-6, Brown 4-7, Horford 2-2, Williams 2-2, Pritchard 2-6, Stauskas 1-2, Morgan 0-1, Nesmith 0-2), Miami 10-34 (Vincent 4-8, Strus 2-7, Tucker 1-1, Martin 1-2, Butler 1-3, Oladipo 1-5, Highsmith 0-1, Herro 0-3, Robinson 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 41 (Smart 9), Miami 42 (Adebayo 9). Assists_Boston 28 (Smart 12), Miami 21 (Butler, Herro, Robinson, Vincent 3). Total Fouls_Boston 21, Miami 18. A_20,100 (19,600)
