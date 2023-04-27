BOSTON (128)
Brown 13-25 0-0 32, Tatum 11-20 4-4 30, Horford 4-8 0-0 10, Smart 6-12 8-9 22, White 3-9 0-0 7, Hauser 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 1-4 0-0 3, Williams III 2-2 0-0 4, Brogdon 6-13 4-4 17, Pritchard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-94 16-17 128.
ATLANTA (120)
Collins 6-8 1-1 16, Hunter 7-17 2-2 20, Capela 5-7 0-0 10, Murray 5-13 3-3 14, Young 9-28 8-8 30, Bey 2-7 2-2 7, Johnson 2-2 0-0 5, Okongwu 3-4 0-3 6, Bogdanovic 5-8 1-3 12. Totals 44-94 17-22 120.
|Boston
|35
|33
|30
|30
|—
|128
|Atlanta
|34
|33
|33
|20
|—
|120
3-Point Goals_Boston 18-42 (Brown 6-8, Tatum 4-10, Smart 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-1, Williams 1-2, Brogdon 1-5, White 1-5), Atlanta 15-35 (Hunter 4-8, Young 4-12, Collins 3-4, Johnson 1-1, Bey 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-4, Murray 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 47 (Tatum 14), Atlanta 45 (Okongwu 11). Assists_Boston 24 (Tatum 7), Atlanta 28 (Murray 11). Total Fouls_Boston 16, Atlanta 15. A_19,176 (18,118)
