FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown39:3513-250-00-52332
Tatum39:5211-204-42-147130
Horford29:544-80-03-124410
Smart32:336-128-93-44022
White30:173-90-01-2237
Brogdon29:286-134-41-24117
Williams17:221-40-01-2113
Williams III16:352-20-00-6024
Hauser4:211-10-00-0013
Pritchard0:030-00-00-0000
Totals240:0047-9416-1711-472416128

Percentages: FG .500, FT .941.

3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Brown 6-8, Tatum 4-10, Smart 2-5, Horford 2-6, Hauser 1-1, Williams 1-2, Brogdon 1-5, White 1-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Horford 3, Williams III 3, Tatum 2, Brown, White).

Turnovers: 7 (Brown 2, Smart 2, White, Williams, Williams III).

Steals: 7 (Horford 2, Williams III 2, Smart, Tatum, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ATLANTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins29:216-81-11-40216
Hunter38:397-172-21-61420
Capela27:445-70-05-102110
Murray37:325-133-31-711114
Young40:199-288-80-310330
Bey22:172-72-21-4117
Bogdanovic19:405-81-30-01112
Okongwu19:353-40-33-11226
Johnson4:532-20-00-0005
Totals240:0044-9417-2212-452815120

Percentages: FG .468, FT .773.

3-Point Goals: 15-35, .429 (Hunter 4-8, Young 4-12, Collins 3-4, Johnson 1-1, Bey 1-2, Bogdanovic 1-4, Murray 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Collins 2, Okongwu 2, Young 2, Hunter).

Turnovers: 10 (Young 5, Collins 2, Hunter, Murray, Okongwu).

Steals: 5 (Bey, Collins, Hunter, Murray, Young).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boston35333030128
Atlanta34333320120

A_19,176 (18,118). T_2:24.

