Horford30:453-80-01-3318
Tatum40:1015-2314-141-95351
Williams III27:214-50-02-9308
Smart30:524-81-21-46410
White30:185-116-61-38219
Brogdon27:286-130-00-42316
G.Williams21:193-121-15-9639
Pritchard12:441-40-00-0023
Kornet11:132-22-22-3026
Hauser7:500-10-01-3110
Totals240:0043-8724-2514-473421130

Percentages: FG .494, FT .960.

3-Point Goals: 20-43, .465 (Tatum 7-12, Brogdon 4-8, White 3-7, G.Williams 2-4, Horford 2-4, Pritchard 1-3, Smart 1-4, Hauser 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (G.Williams, Kornet, Smart, Williams III).

Turnovers: 11 (Tatum 4, Smart 3, G.Williams 2, White, Williams III).

Steals: 1 (Horford).

Technical Fouls: None.

McDaniels35:259-153-32-31126
Washington36:535-95-61-43217
Plumlee31:057-95-96-127319
Ball34:458-234-42-56525
Rozier36:196-171-21-37114
Smith Jr.24:563-102-20-1148
M.Williams16:553-43-41-6019
McGowens12:350-10-00-3010
Thor11:070-20-00-1100
Totals240:0041-9023-3013-382618118

Percentages: FG .456, FT .767.

3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (McDaniels 5-7, Ball 5-12, Washington 2-3, Rozier 1-4, Thor 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Washington 2).

Turnovers: 5 (Ball 2, McDaniels, Plumlee, Washington).

Steals: 7 (Rozier 3, McDaniels 2, Smith Jr., Washington).

Technical Fouls: McDaniels, 4:56 third.

Boston35312638130
Charlotte22333132118

A_19,227 (19,077). T_2:06.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

