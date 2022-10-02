|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Oubre Jr.
|21:24
|6-11
|3-3
|2-2
|0
|4
|17
|Washington
|23:53
|1-7
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Plumlee
|15:22
|2-3
|4-8
|2-6
|0
|2
|8
|La.Ball
|25:06
|5-19
|2-2
|2-7
|4
|2
|14
|Rozier
|24:34
|4-13
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|0
|11
|Bouknight
|19:35
|1-9
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|2
|2
|McDaniels
|18:31
|5-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|10
|Richards
|17:33
|3-5
|0-2
|3-7
|1
|1
|6
|Thor
|14:38
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Smith Jr.
|10:55
|4-9
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|8
|M.Williams
|10:55
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Jones
|9:29
|2-2
|1-3
|2-5
|0
|1
|5
|McGowens
|7:45
|1-4
|2-4
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Crutcher
|4:10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Duruji
|4:10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Whaley
|4:10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Li.Ball
|3:55
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Sims
|3:55
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|35-101
|18-28
|16-43
|13
|19
|93
Percentages: FG .347, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 5-33, .152 (Oubre Jr. 2-6, La.Ball 2-8, Rozier 1-6, McGowens 0-1, Sims 0-1, Li.Ball 0-3, Bouknight 0-4, Washington 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, McGowens).
Turnovers: 13 (La.Ball 3, Bouknight 2, Crutcher, Duruji, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Plumlee, Richards, Rozier, Thor).
Steals: 13 (Oubre Jr. 3, Washington 3, Rozier 2, Bouknight, La.Ball, McDaniels, Plumlee, Richards).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|23:48
|8-11
|5-7
|1-5
|1
|4
|24
|Tatum
|22:21
|4-11
|6-6
|0-6
|3
|1
|16
|Horford
|17:50
|3-3
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|3
|8
|Smart
|22:41
|2-5
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|4
|7
|White
|17:32
|3-6
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|3
|7
|Brogdon
|24:23
|4-9
|1-2
|0-5
|9
|0
|11
|Hauser
|18:52
|5-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|14
|Pritchard
|17:53
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|5
|G.Williams
|13:44
|3-4
|0-0
|2-4
|4
|3
|8
|Vonleh
|12:52
|3-3
|0-0
|0-9
|0
|5
|7
|Kabengele
|10:50
|4-4
|1-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|10
|Jackson
|9:29
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|5
|Layman
|9:29
|1-3
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Davison
|6:26
|2-3
|0-1
|0-1
|4
|1
|4
|Thomas
|6:26
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Samanic
|5:24
|1-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|48-84
|16-20
|8-56
|41
|29
|134
Percentages: FG .571, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 22-47, .468 (Hauser 4-5, Brown 3-5, Horford 2-2, G.Williams 2-3, Brogdon 2-6, Tatum 2-8, Kabengele 1-1, Vonleh 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Pritchard 1-3, Smart 1-3, White 1-4, Layman 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (G.Williams, Horford, Thomas).
Turnovers: 23 (Tatum 5, Brown 4, Smart 4, Brogdon 3, Vonleh 2, White 2, G.Williams, Hauser, Kabengele).
Steals: 4 (Tatum 2, Hauser, Smart).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Charlotte
|24
|22
|31
|16
|—
|93
|Boston
|29
|39
|39
|27
|—
|134
A_19,156 (18,624). T_2:11.
