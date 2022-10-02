FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Oubre Jr.21:246-113-32-20417
Washington23:531-72-20-2124
Plumlee15:222-34-82-6028
La.Ball25:065-192-22-74214
Rozier24:344-132-20-13011
Bouknight19:351-90-02-2222
McDaniels18:315-70-00-11210
Richards17:333-50-23-7116
Thor14:380-12-20-0022
Smith Jr.10:554-90-01-2118
M.Williams10:551-30-01-2002
Jones9:292-21-32-5015
McGowens7:451-42-40-0004
Crutcher4:100-20-00-1000
Duruji4:100-00-00-0000
Whaley4:100-00-00-1000
Li.Ball3:550-30-00-1000
Sims3:550-30-01-3000
Totals240:0035-10118-2816-43131993

Percentages: FG .347, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 5-33, .152 (Oubre Jr. 2-6, La.Ball 2-8, Rozier 1-6, McGowens 0-1, Sims 0-1, Li.Ball 0-3, Bouknight 0-4, Washington 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 13. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, McGowens).

Turnovers: 13 (La.Ball 3, Bouknight 2, Crutcher, Duruji, McDaniels, Oubre Jr., Plumlee, Richards, Rozier, Thor).

Steals: 13 (Oubre Jr. 3, Washington 3, Rozier 2, Bouknight, La.Ball, McDaniels, Plumlee, Richards).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown23:488-115-71-51424
Tatum22:214-116-60-63116
Horford17:503-30-01-5438
Smart22:412-52-21-2347
White17:323-60-00-4437
Brogdon24:234-91-20-59011
Hauser18:525-60-00-32014
Pritchard17:532-60-00-1515
G.Williams13:443-40-02-4438
Vonleh12:523-30-00-9057
Kabengele10:504-41-12-30110
Jackson9:292-50-01-2115
Layman9:291-31-10-1003
Davison6:262-30-10-1414
Thomas6:261-40-00-1103
Samanic5:241-10-00-4022
Totals240:0048-8416-208-564129134

Percentages: FG .571, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 22-47, .468 (Hauser 4-5, Brown 3-5, Horford 2-2, G.Williams 2-3, Brogdon 2-6, Tatum 2-8, Kabengele 1-1, Vonleh 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Pritchard 1-3, Smart 1-3, White 1-4, Layman 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (G.Williams, Horford, Thomas).

Turnovers: 23 (Tatum 5, Brown 4, Smart 4, Brogdon 3, Vonleh 2, White 2, G.Williams, Hauser, Kabengele).

Steals: 4 (Tatum 2, Hauser, Smart).

Technical Fouls: None.

Charlotte2422311693
Boston29393927134

A_19,156 (18,624). T_2:11.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

