CHARLOTTE (93)
Oubre Jr. 6-11 3-3 17, Washington 1-7 2-2 4, Plumlee 2-3 4-8 8, La.Ball 5-19 2-2 14, Rozier 4-13 2-2 11, Duruji 0-0 0-0 0, McDaniels 5-7 0-0 10, Thor 0-1 2-2 2, Whaley 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-2 1-3 5, M.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Richards 3-5 0-2 6, Bouknight 1-9 0-0 2, Crutcher 0-2 0-0 0, Li.Ball 0-3 0-0 0, McGowens 1-4 2-4 4, Sims 0-3 0-0 0, Smith Jr. 4-9 0-0 8. Totals 35-101 18-28 93.
BOSTON (134)
Brown 8-11 5-7 24, Tatum 4-11 6-6 16, Horford 3-3 0-0 8, Smart 2-5 2-2 7, White 3-6 0-0 7, G.Williams 3-4 0-0 8, Hauser 5-6 0-0 14, Jackson 2-5 0-0 5, Layman 1-3 1-1 3, Samanic 1-1 0-0 2, Kabengele 4-4 1-1 10, Vonleh 3-3 0-0 7, Brogdon 4-9 1-2 11, Davison 2-3 0-1 4, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5, Thomas 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 48-84 16-20 134.
|Charlotte
|24
|22
|31
|16
|—
|93
|Boston
|29
|39
|39
|27
|—
|134
3-Point Goals_Charlotte 5-33 (Oubre Jr. 2-6, La.Ball 2-8, Rozier 1-6, McGowens 0-1, Sims 0-1, Li.Ball 0-3, Bouknight 0-4, Washington 0-4), Boston 22-47 (Hauser 4-5, Brown 3-5, Horford 2-2, G.Williams 2-3, Brogdon 2-6, Tatum 2-8, Kabengele 1-1, Vonleh 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Jackson 1-3, Pritchard 1-3, Smart 1-3, White 1-4, Layman 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 43 (La.Ball, Richards 7), Boston 56 (Vonleh 9). Assists_Charlotte 13 (La.Ball 4), Boston 41 (Brogdon 9). Total Fouls_Charlotte 19, Boston 29. A_19,156 (18,624)
