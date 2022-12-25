|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILWAUKEE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|G.Antetokounmpo
|35:19
|9-22
|8-12
|1-9
|3
|3
|27
|Connaughton
|29:31
|5-9
|1-2
|0-4
|3
|1
|15
|Lopez
|31:54
|7-8
|1-2
|3-5
|1
|1
|16
|Allen
|29:07
|3-7
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|8
|Holiday
|36:35
|8-14
|4-4
|1-6
|7
|3
|23
|Portis
|23:15
|2-4
|0-0
|1-9
|1
|2
|4
|Ingles
|19:29
|3-8
|3-3
|0-2
|0
|2
|11
|Matthews
|14:45
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|2
|2
|Carter
|12:43
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|1
|7
|Beauchamp
|3:41
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Mamukelashvili
|3:41
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|42-84
|21-27
|8-39
|22
|16
|118
Percentages: FG .500, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Connaughton 4-7, Holiday 3-6, Ingles 2-6, Carter 1-1, Beauchamp 1-2, Lopez 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Portis 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Allen 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Lopez).
Turnovers: 15 (G.Antetokounmpo 3, Holiday 3, Ingles 3, Allen 2, Lopez 2, Carter, Portis).
Steals: 8 (Holiday 2, Allen, Carter, Connaughton, Ingles, Lopez, Matthews).
Technical Fouls: Portis, 8:13 second; Antetokounmpo, 3:41 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|37:27
|11-19
|2-6
|0-5
|4
|3
|29
|Tatum
|35:58
|14-22
|10-10
|0-7
|5
|3
|41
|Horford
|29:52
|4-7
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|11
|Smart
|29:56
|2-4
|2-2
|1-3
|8
|0
|6
|White
|30:02
|4-6
|2-3
|0-3
|5
|2
|12
|Williams
|25:52
|3-6
|2-2
|2-6
|3
|4
|11
|Brogdon
|16:49
|3-7
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|9
|Williams III
|13:41
|3-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|3
|6
|Hauser
|7:11
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|6
|Griffin
|6:11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Kornet
|3:41
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Pritchard
|3:20
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Totals
|240:00
|50-85
|20-25
|5-35
|29
|18
|139
Percentages: FG .588, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 19-39, .487 (Brown 5-9, Williams 3-5, Horford 3-6, Tatum 3-7, White 2-3, Hauser 2-4, Brogdon 1-4, Griffin 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams III).
Turnovers: 11 (Brown 4, Brogdon 2, Pritchard, Smart, Tatum, White, Williams III).
Steals: 9 (Tatum 3, Williams 2, Brown, Griffin, Smart, White).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Milwaukee
|28
|33
|25
|32
|—
|118
|Boston
|36
|26
|38
|39
|—
|139
A_19,156 (18,624). T_2:25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.