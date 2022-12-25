FGFTReb
MILWAUKEEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
G.Antetokounmpo35:199-228-121-93327
Connaughton29:315-91-20-43115
Lopez31:547-81-23-51116
Allen29:073-72-21-3118
Holiday36:358-144-41-67323
Portis23:152-40-01-9124
Ingles19:293-83-30-20211
Matthews14:450-22-20-0322
Carter12:433-50-01-1317
Beauchamp3:412-30-00-0005
Mamukelashvili3:410-20-00-0000
Totals240:0042-8421-278-392216118

Percentages: FG .500, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Connaughton 4-7, Holiday 3-6, Ingles 2-6, Carter 1-1, Beauchamp 1-2, Lopez 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-5, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Portis 0-1, Matthews 0-2, Allen 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Lopez).

Turnovers: 15 (G.Antetokounmpo 3, Holiday 3, Ingles 3, Allen 2, Lopez 2, Carter, Portis).

Steals: 8 (Holiday 2, Allen, Carter, Connaughton, Ingles, Lopez, Matthews).

Technical Fouls: Portis, 8:13 second; Antetokounmpo, 3:41 fourth.

FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown37:2711-192-60-54329
Tatum35:5814-2210-100-75341
Horford29:524-70-00-41111
Smart29:562-42-21-3806
White30:024-62-30-35212
Williams25:523-62-22-63411
Brogdon16:493-72-20-2119
Williams III13:413-40-02-2036
Hauser7:112-40-00-2106
Griffin6:111-30-00-0012
Kornet3:411-10-00-1002
Pritchard3:202-20-00-0104
Totals240:0050-8520-255-352918139

Percentages: FG .588, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 19-39, .487 (Brown 5-9, Williams 3-5, Horford 3-6, Tatum 3-7, White 2-3, Hauser 2-4, Brogdon 1-4, Griffin 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams III).

Turnovers: 11 (Brown 4, Brogdon 2, Pritchard, Smart, Tatum, White, Williams III).

Steals: 9 (Tatum 3, Williams 2, Brown, Griffin, Smart, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

Milwaukee28332532118
Boston36263839139

A_19,156 (18,624). T_2:25.

