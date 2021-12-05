FGFTReb
BOSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tatum30:519-179-100-104131
Williams32:474-91-11-41210
Williams III21:032-21-22-3155
Schroder31:3910-166-60-48031
Smart23:206-104-40-24317
Freedom22:074-61-25-15039
Nesmith22:013-62-20-33411
Pritchard18:146-122-20-23119
Richardson17:202-50-00-0205
Hernangomez12:321-10-03-3013
Fernando4:502-30-01-1014
Parker3:160-00-00-0000
Totals240:0049-8726-2912-472621145

Percentages: FG .563, FT .897.

3-Point Goals: 21-37, .568 (Schroder 5-7, Pritchard 5-10, Tatum 4-6, Nesmith 3-4, Hernangomez 1-1, Richardson 1-2, Smart 1-3, Williams 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Williams III 3, Freedom 2, Williams 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Smart 4, Hernangomez 2, Tatum 2, Fernando, Freedom, Schroder).

Steals: 4 (Nesmith, Pritchard, Schroder, Williams).

Technical Fouls: Smart, 3:24 second; Williams III, 1:08 fourth.

FGFTReb
PORTLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Covington22:244-110-00-2029
Powell27:542-84-60-0438
Nurkic19:456-96-72-51218
McCollum34:498-215-71-16424
Smith Jr.36:467-146-80-46321
Nance Jr.25:544-50-01-5129
McLemore22:332-60-01-2115
Zeller16:154-82-22-81010
Snell10:160-00-00-2110
Blevins5:511-10-00-0103
Brown III5:510-00-00-0010
Elleby5:512-30-00-1014
Watford5:512-32-21-1016
Totals240:0042-8925-328-312221117

Percentages: FG .472, FT .781.

3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (McCollum 3-9, Blevins 1-1, Nance Jr. 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-3, McLemore 1-4, Covington 1-6, Elleby 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Powell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Nurkic, Snell).

Turnovers: 8 (Covington 2, McCollum 2, Blevins, Elleby, Nurkic, Powell).

Steals: 7 (Smith Jr. 3, Nance Jr. 2, McCollum, Nurkic).

Technical Fouls: Nurkic, 8:43 third.

Boston38263942145
Portland23352633117

A_18,193 (19,393). T_2:11.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

