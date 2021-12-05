|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tatum
|30:51
|9-17
|9-10
|0-10
|4
|1
|31
|Williams
|32:47
|4-9
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|2
|10
|Williams III
|21:03
|2-2
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|5
|5
|Schroder
|31:39
|10-16
|6-6
|0-4
|8
|0
|31
|Smart
|23:20
|6-10
|4-4
|0-2
|4
|3
|17
|Freedom
|22:07
|4-6
|1-2
|5-15
|0
|3
|9
|Nesmith
|22:01
|3-6
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|4
|11
|Pritchard
|18:14
|6-12
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|1
|19
|Richardson
|17:20
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|5
|Hernangomez
|12:32
|1-1
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|1
|3
|Fernando
|4:50
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|Parker
|3:16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|49-87
|26-29
|12-47
|26
|21
|145
Percentages: FG .563, FT .897.
3-Point Goals: 21-37, .568 (Schroder 5-7, Pritchard 5-10, Tatum 4-6, Nesmith 3-4, Hernangomez 1-1, Richardson 1-2, Smart 1-3, Williams 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Williams III 3, Freedom 2, Williams 2).
Turnovers: 11 (Smart 4, Hernangomez 2, Tatum 2, Fernando, Freedom, Schroder).
Steals: 4 (Nesmith, Pritchard, Schroder, Williams).
Technical Fouls: Smart, 3:24 second; Williams III, 1:08 fourth.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Covington
|22:24
|4-11
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|9
|Powell
|27:54
|2-8
|4-6
|0-0
|4
|3
|8
|Nurkic
|19:45
|6-9
|6-7
|2-5
|1
|2
|18
|McCollum
|34:49
|8-21
|5-7
|1-1
|6
|4
|24
|Smith Jr.
|36:46
|7-14
|6-8
|0-4
|6
|3
|21
|Nance Jr.
|25:54
|4-5
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|2
|9
|McLemore
|22:33
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|5
|Zeller
|16:15
|4-8
|2-2
|2-8
|1
|0
|10
|Snell
|10:16
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Blevins
|5:51
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|3
|Brown III
|5:51
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Elleby
|5:51
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Watford
|5:51
|2-3
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|42-89
|25-32
|8-31
|22
|21
|117
Percentages: FG .472, FT .781.
3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (McCollum 3-9, Blevins 1-1, Nance Jr. 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-3, McLemore 1-4, Covington 1-6, Elleby 0-1, Nurkic 0-1, Powell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Nurkic, Snell).
Turnovers: 8 (Covington 2, McCollum 2, Blevins, Elleby, Nurkic, Powell).
Steals: 7 (Smith Jr. 3, Nance Jr. 2, McCollum, Nurkic).
Technical Fouls: Nurkic, 8:43 third.
|Boston
|38
|26
|39
|42
|—
|145
|Portland
|23
|35
|26
|33
|—
|117
A_18,193 (19,393). T_2:11.