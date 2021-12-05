BOSTON (145)
Tatum 9-17 9-10 31, Williams 4-9 1-1 10, Williams III 2-2 1-2 5, Schroder 10-16 6-6 31, Smart 6-10 4-4 17, Hernangomez 1-1 0-0 3, Nesmith 3-6 2-2 11, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Fernando 2-3 0-0 4, Freedom 4-6 1-2 9, Pritchard 6-12 2-2 19, Richardson 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 49-87 26-29 145.
PORTLAND (117)
Covington 4-11 0-0 9, Powell 2-8 4-6 8, Nurkic 6-9 6-7 18, McCollum 8-21 5-7 24, Smith Jr. 7-14 6-8 21, Brown III 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 2-3 2-2 6, Nance Jr. 4-5 0-0 9, Zeller 4-8 2-2 10, Elleby 2-3 0-0 4, Blevins 1-1 0-0 3, McLemore 2-6 0-0 5, Snell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 42-89 25-32 117.
|Boston
|38
|26
|39
|42
|—
|145
|Portland
|23
|35
|26
|33
|—
|117
3-Point Goals_Boston 21-37 (Schroder 5-7, Pritchard 5-10, Tatum 4-6, Nesmith 3-4, Richardson 1-2, Smart 1-3, Williams 1-4), Portland 8-29 (McCollum 3-9, Nance Jr. 1-2, Smith Jr. 1-3, McLemore 1-4, Covington 1-6, Powell 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 47 (Freedom 15), Portland 31 (Zeller 8). Assists_Boston 26 (Schroder 8), Portland 22 (McCollum, Smith Jr. 6). Total Fouls_Boston 21, Portland 21. A_18,193 (19,393)