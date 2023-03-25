Tampa Bay1001
Boston1102

First Period_1, Boston, Bergeron 27 (Lindholm, Marchand), 6:46 (pp). 2, Tampa Bay, Hedman 8 (Bellemare, Killorn), 9:30 (sh).

Second Period_3, Boston, Hathaway 12 (Nosek, Grzelcyk), 17:32.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-11-11_27. Boston 10-11-13_34.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 5; Boston 1 of 7.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 31-19-4 (34 shots-32 saves). Boston, Ullmark 35-5-1 (27-26).

A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:29.

Referees_Michael Markovic, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Kiel Murchison.

