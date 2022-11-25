|Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|0
|—
|2
|Boston
|0
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 3 (Aho, Svechnikov), 6:34 (pp). 2, Carolina, Kotkaniemi 2 (Pesce, Jarvis), 15:05 (pp).
Second Period_3, Boston, Krejci 7 (Pastrnak, Zacha), 19:29.
Third Period_4, Boston, Krejci 8 (Foligno, Zacha), 10:27.
Overtime_5, Boston, Pastrnak 14 (Marchand, Bergeron), 3:19 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Carolina 16-6-11-3_36. Boston 9-13-16-3_41.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 6; Boston 1 of 6.
Goalies_Carolina, Kochetkov 2-1-3 (41 shots-38 saves). Boston, Ullmark 13-1-0 (30-28), Boston, Swayman 4-2-0 (6-6).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:49.
Referees_Francis Charron, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Matt MacPherson.
