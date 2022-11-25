Carolina20002
Boston01113

First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 3 (Aho, Svechnikov), 6:34 (pp). 2, Carolina, Kotkaniemi 2 (Pesce, Jarvis), 15:05 (pp).

Second Period_3, Boston, Krejci 7 (Pastrnak, Zacha), 19:29.

Third Period_4, Boston, Krejci 8 (Foligno, Zacha), 10:27.

Overtime_5, Boston, Pastrnak 14 (Marchand, Bergeron), 3:19 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Carolina 16-6-11-3_36. Boston 9-13-16-3_41.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 6; Boston 1 of 6.

Goalies_Carolina, Kochetkov 2-1-3 (41 shots-38 saves). Boston, Ullmark 13-1-0 (30-28), Boston, Swayman 4-2-0 (6-6).

A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:49.

Referees_Francis Charron, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Matt MacPherson.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

