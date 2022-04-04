|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|1
|—
|3
|Columbus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Columbus, Bemstrom 5 (Voracek), 4:31. 2, Boston, DeBrusk 20 (McAvoy), 18:32.
Second Period_3, Boston, Smith 16 (McAvoy, Coyle), 7:52. 4, Columbus, Werenski 11 (Voracek, Laine), 19:44.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_5, Boston, DeBrusk 21 (Lindholm), 1:03.
Shots on Goal_Boston 10-11-13-3_37. Columbus 9-5-8-0_22.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 5; Columbus 0 of 5.
Goalies_Boston, Ullmark 22-9-2 (22 shots-20 saves). Columbus, Merzlikins 22-18-6 (37-34).
A_16,396 (18,500). T_2:46.
Referees_Brandon Blandina, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Ben O'Quinn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.