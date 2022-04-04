|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|1
|—
|3
|Columbus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Columbus, Bemstrom 5 (Voracek), 4:31. 2, Boston, DeBrusk 20 (McAvoy), 18:32. Penalties_Meyer, CBJ (Tripping), 5:32; McAvoy, BOS (Holding), 6:13; Voracek, CBJ (Roughing), 14:45; Frederic, BOS (Roughing), 14:45; Marchand, BOS (Interference), 14:47; Voracek, CBJ (Misconduct), 18:32; Foligno, BOS (Tripping), 19:24; Bergeron, BOS (Roughing), 20:00; Bjorkstrand, CBJ (Roughing), 20:00.
Second Period_3, Boston, Smith 16 (McAvoy, Coyle), 7:52. 4, Columbus, Werenski 11 (Voracek, Laine), 19:44. Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ (High Sticking), 2:25; Lindholm, BOS (Holding), 4:00; Peeke, CBJ (Roughing), 13:53; Marchand, BOS (Roughing), 13:53; Kuraly, CBJ (Hooking), 14:22; Boston bench, served by Smith (Delay of Game), 19:44.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Peeke, CBJ (Roughing), 3:52; Bergeron, BOS (Hooking), 4:39.
Overtime_5, Boston, DeBrusk 21 (Lindholm), 1:03. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Boston 10-11-13-3_37. Columbus 9-5-8-0_22.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 5; Columbus 0 of 5.
Goalies_Boston, Ullmark 22-9-2 (22 shots-20 saves). Columbus, Merzlikins 22-18-6 (37-34).
A_16,396 (18,500). T_2:46.
Referees_Brandon Blandina, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Ben O'Quinn.
