BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3236318
Duran cf412300.245
Bogaerts ss400002.313
Verdugo lf401002.269
J.Martinez dh401001.288
Arroyo 3b401000.254
Cordero rf400001.219
Bradley Jr. rf000000.210
Dalbec 1b221011.205
Sánchez 2b300001.069
Plawecki c300000.175

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3225239
Altuve 2b410000.270
Gurriel 1b411001.243
Alvarez dh200111.308
Díaz 3b402101.255
Tucker rf300010.240
Peña ss400002.249
McCormick lf300011.228
Meyers cf301001.220
a-Matijevic ph100001.189
Maldonado c301001.175
b-Jones ph100000.000

Boston001020000_362
Houston002000000_250

a-struck out for Meyers in the 9th. b-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th.

E_Arroyo (3), Bogaerts (7). LOB_Boston 3, Houston 7. 2B_Dalbec (7), Duran (11), Gurriel (31), Díaz (10). HR_Duran (2), off Garcia. RBIs_Duran 3 (10), Alvarez (71), Díaz (26). SF_Alvarez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Bogaerts); Houston 5 (McCormick, Maldonado, Díaz, Peña 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Houston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Alvarez, Tucker. GIDP_J.Martinez, Altuve.

DP_Boston 1 (Arroyo, Sánchez, Dalbec); Houston 1 (Díaz, Altuve, Gurriel).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, W, 5-361-342026974.11
Schreiber, H, 1612-310012291.55
Houck, S, 7-8100001203.24
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, L, 8-7763315993.81
Maton100002143.38
Montero100001161.67

Inherited runners-scored_Schreiber 1-0. WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:02. A_35,185 (41,168).

