BostonHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32363Totals32252
Duran cf4123Altuve 2b4100
Bogaerts ss4000Gurriel 1b4110
Verdugo lf4010Alvarez dh2001
J.Martinez dh4010Díaz 3b4021
Arroyo 3b4010Tucker rf3000
Cordero rf4000Peña ss4000
Bradley Jr. rf0000McCormick lf3000
Dalbec 1b2210Meyers cf3010
Sánchez 2b3000Matijevic ph1000
Plawecki c3000Maldonado c3010
Jones ph1000

Boston0010200003
Houston0020000002

E_Arroyo (3), Bogaerts (7). DP_Boston 1, Houston 1. LOB_Boston 3, Houston 7. 2B_Dalbec (7), Duran (11), Gurriel (31), Díaz (10). HR_Duran (2). SF_Alvarez (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Eovaldi W,5-361-342026
Schreiber H,1612-310012
Houck S,7-8100001
Houston
Garcia L,8-7763315
Maton100002
Montero100001

WP_Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:02. A_35,185 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you