|Boston
|2
|0
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Calgary
|0
|1
|2
|0
|—
|3
First Period_1, Boston, Orlov 4 (Lindholm, Nosek), 4:47. 2, Boston, Orlov 5 (Bergeron, DeBrusk), 13:39. Penalties_Zadorov, CGY (Fighting), 2:01; Frederic, BOS (Fighting), 2:01; Tanev, CGY (Tripping), 7:00; Orlov, BOS (Interference), 8:36.
Second Period_3, Calgary, Coleman 13 (Andersson), 1:07. Penalties_Coleman, CGY (Cross Checking), 4:13; Grzelcyk, BOS (Tripping), 14:28; Marchand, BOS (Hooking), 19:12.
Third Period_4, Calgary, Dube 17 (Toffoli, Tanev), 8:16. 5, Calgary, Huberdeau 12 (Kadri, Pelletier), 9:33. 6, Boston, Zacha 15 (Orlov, DeBrusk), 14:07 (pp). Penalties_Greer, BOS (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 11:19; Gilbert, CGY (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 11:19; Backlund, CGY (Hooking), 12:21.
Overtime_7, Boston, McAvoy 5 (Bergeron, Marchand), 4:55. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Boston 5-4-8-3_20. Calgary 19-20-13-6_58.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 3; Calgary 0 of 3.
Goalies_Boston, Ullmark 31-4-1 (57 shots-54 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 15-15-8 (15-13), Calgary, Vladar 12-6-5 (5-3).
A_18,420 (19,289). T_2:47.
Referees_Mitch Dunning, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Joseph Mahon.
