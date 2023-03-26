|Boston
|1
|2
|0
|1
|—
|4
|Carolina
|0
|1
|2
|0
|—
|3
Boston won shootout 2-0
First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 50 (Orlov, McAvoy), 4:43.
Second Period_2, Carolina, Drury 2 (Chatfield, Gostisbehere), 7:44. 3, Boston, Pastrnak 51 (McAvoy, Zacha), 9:12 (pp). 4, Boston, Lauko 4 (Nosek, Grzelcyk), 11:46.
Third Period_5, Carolina, Skjei 16 (Necas, Pesce), 1:37. 6, Carolina, Aho 33 (Pesce, Martinook), 3:44.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Boston 2 (Coyle G, DeBrusk G), Carolina 0 (Burns NG, Teravainen NG).
Shots on Goal_Boston 16-8-11-5_40. Carolina 15-9-12-2_38.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 2; Carolina 0 of 3.
Goalies_Boston, Swayman 20-6-4 (37 shots-34 saves). Carolina, Andersen 19-8-1 (40-35).
A_18,958 (18,680). T_2:51.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Libor Suchanek.
