|Columbus
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Boston
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 20 (Marchand, Lindholm), 7:17 (pp). Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ (Holding), 6:14; Foligno, BOS (High Sticking), 9:33; Coyle, BOS (Tripping), 13:15; Gavrikov, CBJ (Hooking), 16:13; Coyle, BOS (Hooking), 19:42.
Second Period_2, Columbus, Jenner 11 (Gaudreau, Laine), 14:00 (pp). 3, Boston, Krejci 9 (Hall, McAvoy), 17:50 (pp). Penalties_Marchand, BOS (Cross Checking), 11:45; Gaudreau, CBJ (Slashing), 11:45; Krejci, BOS (High Sticking), 12:22; Peeke, CBJ (Interference), 16:27.
Third Period_4, Boston, Hall 13 (Krejci, Pastrnak), 12:41. 5, Boston, Nosek 3 (Forbort, Smith), 13:00. 6, Columbus, Laine 9 (Bjork, Gaudreau), 14:29 (pp). Penalties_Zacha, BOS (Holding Stick), 14:10.
Shots on Goal_Columbus 11-12-11_34. Boston 11-11-17_39.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 2 of 5; Boston 2 of 3.
Goalies_Columbus, Tarasov 2-4-1 (39 shots-35 saves). Boston, Swayman 5-3-1 (33-31).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:30.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Brad Kovachik.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.