BostonDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32474Totals36191
Refsnyder lf3111Baddoo lf5020
Devers 3b4010Greene cf4010
Turner dh3001Báez ss4120
Verdugo rf4010Carpenter rf4000
Duvall cf4010Rogers c0000
Tapia cf0000Torkelson 1b4021
Arroyo 2b4000Maton 3b4000
Hernández ss2100Cabrera dh4010
Casas 1b4122Kreidler pr0000
Wong c4110Schoop 2b3010
Haase c2000
McKinstry ph-rf2000

Boston0100101014
Detroit1000000001

E_Báez (2). DP_Boston 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Boston 8, Detroit 9. 2B_Casas (2), Wong (2), Baddoo (1), Cabrera (2). HR_Casas (2). SF_Turner (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Crawford W,1-1551106
Schreiber H,3100001
Winckowski H,1100001
Martin H,3120000
Jansen S,2-2120012
Detroit
Boyd L,0-142-352244
Foley11-300002
Lange111110
Wingenter100001
Shreve111102

HBP_Shreve (Devers). WP_Crawford.

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:38. A_14,885 (41,083).

