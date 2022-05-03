|Los Angeles
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mayfield lf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cordero 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Fletcher 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marsh ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Boston
|000
|200
|11x
|—
|4
E_Devers (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Boston 3. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 5. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (6). HR_Devers (4), Martinez (3). SF_Story (1).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:23. A_29,793 (37,755).
