Los AngelesBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals27030Totals31494
Ward rf3000Story 2b3001
Trout cf4010Devers 3b4111
Ohtani dh4010Bogaerts ss3100
Rendon 3b2000Martinez dh4121
Walsh 1b3000Verdugo lf4010
Mayfield lf-2b3000Hernández cf4001
Stassi c3010Cordero 1b3120
Fletcher 2b-ss3000Dalbec 1b0000
Velazquez ss1000Plawecki c3010
Marsh ph-lf1000Bradley Jr. rf3020

Los Angeles0000000000
Boston00020011x4

E_Devers (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Boston 3. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Boston 5. 2B_Bradley Jr. 2 (6). HR_Devers (4), Martinez (3). SF_Story (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Syndergaard L,2-1783313
Peguero111100
Boston
Wacha W,3-052-330022
Diekman H,811-300010
Brasier H,2100002
Sawamura100001

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:23. A_29,793 (37,755).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you