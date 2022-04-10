BostonNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30454Totals363113
Hernández cf4000Donaldson 3b5010
Devers 3b4110Rizzo 1b3112
Bogaerts ss3110Higashioka c0000
Martinez dh4011Judge rf5020
Dalbec 1b2111Stanton dh5031
Arroyo rf-2b3101Gallo lf4000
Verdugo lf3010Torres 2b3010
Plawecki c4000Hicks cf4010
Araúz 2b2001Kiner-Falefa ss3110
Bradley Jr. rf1000Trevino c3110
LeMahieu ph-1b1000

Boston2001010004
New York0012000003

DP_Boston 2, New York 1. LOB_Boston 6, New York 11. 2B_Martinez (2), Kiner-Falefa (1), Torres (1). HR_Dalbec (1). SB_Judge (1). SF_Arroyo (1), Araúz (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Houck31-363333
Brasier2-310000
Crawford W,1-1240003
Strahm H,1100000
Robles H,1100010
Diekman S,1-1100003
New York
Montgomery31-343314
Schmidt L,0-122-311101
Luetge100001
Loáisiga100020
Peralta100012

Crawford pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Montgomery (Dalbec), Houck (Torres). WP_Houck, Brasier, Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_3:40. A_40,108 (47,309).

