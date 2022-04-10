BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3045448
Hernández cf400012.000
Devers 3b411001.250
Bogaerts ss311010.364
Martinez dh401100.231
Dalbec 1b211111.200
Arroyo rf-2b310101.000
Verdugo lf301010.455
Plawecki c400002.000
Araúz 2b200100.000
Bradley Jr. rf100001.000

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36311349
Donaldson 3b501003.267
Rizzo 1b311221.300
Higashioka c000000.143
Judge rf502002.308
Stanton dh503101.385
Gallo lf400011.100
Torres 2b301000.167
Hicks cf401000.250
Kiner-Falefa ss311011.091
Trevino c311000.333
a-LeMahieu ph-1b100000.167

Boston200101000_450
New York001200000_3110

a-lined out for Trevino in the 8th.

LOB_Boston 6, New York 11. 2B_Martinez (2), Kiner-Falefa (1), Torres (1). HR_Dalbec (1), off Schmidt. RBIs_Martinez (2), Arroyo (1), Araúz (1), Dalbec (1), Stanton (4), Rizzo 2 (6). SB_Judge (1). SF_Arroyo, Araúz.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Verdugo, Hernández); New York 5 (Torres 2, Donaldson, Hicks 2, Kiner-Falefa 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; New York 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Plawecki. GIDP_Martinez, Hicks, Judge.

DP_Boston 2 (Araúz, Bogaerts, Dalbec; Devers, Araúz, Dalbec); New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houck31-363333788.10
Brasier2-31000060.00
Crawford, W, 1-1240003400.00
Strahm, H, 1100000120.00
Robles, H, 1100010150.00
Diekman, S, 1-1100003190.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery31-343314588.10
Schmidt, L, 0-122-311101353.38
Luetge10000190.00
Loáisiga100020160.00
Peralta100012190.00

Inherited runners-scored_Brasier 2-2, Strahm 1-0, Schmidt 2-1. HBP_Montgomery (Dalbec), Houck (Torres). WP_Houck, Brasier, Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_3:40. A_40,108 (47,309).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

