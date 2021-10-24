|San Jose
|1
|0
|2
|—
|3
|Boston
|3
|1
|0
|—
|4
First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 4 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 0:28. 2, Boston, Forbort 1 (Marchand, Clifton), 3:18. 3, Boston, Pastrnak 2 (Bergeron), 16:12 (pp). 4, San Jose, Weatherby 2 (Cogliano, Gadjovich), 16:44.
Second Period_5, Boston, DeBrusk 2 (Forbort, Steen), 5:41.
Third Period_6, San Jose, Hertl 2 (Vlasic, Barabanov), 13:19. 7, San Jose, Meier 3 (Burns, Couture), 15:08.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 11-5-10_26. Boston 11-11-12_34.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Boston 1 of 3.
Goalies_San Jose, Reimer 1-0-0 (20 shots-20 saves), San Jose, Hill 3-1-0 (14-10). Boston, Ullmark 2-0-0 (26-23).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:35.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Jonny Murray.