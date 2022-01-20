|Washington
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|Boston
|1
|1
|2
|—
|4
First Period_1, Washington, Kuznetsov 13 (Ovechkin, van Riemsdyk), 4:07. 2, Boston, Pastrnak 17 (Hall, Haula), 4:57.
Second Period_3, Boston, Pastrnak 18 (Grzelcyk), 8:37 (pp). 4, Washington, Eller 7 (McMichael), 16:12.
Third Period_5, Washington, Backstrom 1 (Wilson), 10:17. 6, Boston, McAvoy 6 (DeBrusk, Haula), 19:15 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Washington 5-6-6_17. Boston 10-10-13_33.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 4; Boston 2 of 3.
Goalies_Washington, Vanecek 8-5-5 (33 shots-29 saves). Boston, Ullmark 14-5-0 (17-14).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:33.
Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Bevan Mills.