|Florida
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Boston
|1
|1
|3
|—
|5
First Period_1, Boston, DeBrusk 1, 0:21. Penalties_Ekblad, FLA (High Sticking), 0:42; Lindholm, BOS (Interference), 8:38; Coyle, BOS (Delay of Game), 10:16; Ekblad, FLA (Tripping), 18:52.
Second Period_2, Florida, Bennett 1 (Balcers, Tkachuk), 4:32. 3, Boston, Bergeron 2 (DeBrusk), 12:35. Penalties_Nosek, BOS (Kneeing), 10:26; Foligno, BOS (Roughing), 10:26; Tkachuk, FLA (Roughing), 10:26; Tkachuk, FLA (Roughing), 10:26; Forbort, BOS (Holding), 14:49.
Third Period_4, Boston, Pastrnak 2 (Bergeron, Clifton), 7:01. 5, Boston, Frederic 1 (Clifton, Greer), 12:31. 6, Florida, Forsling 1 (Luostarinen, White), 12:58. 7, Florida, White 2 (Verhaeghe, Forsling), 18:23. 8, Boston, DeBrusk 2, 18:57 (en). Penalties_Forsling, FLA (Interference), 4:52; Pastrnak, BOS (Tripping), 14:06.
Shots on Goal_Florida 11-10-19_40. Boston 12-9-13_34.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 4; Boston 0 of 3.
Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 1-1-0 (33 shots-29 saves). Boston, Ullmark 2-0-0 (40-37).
A_0 (17,565). T_2:34.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, CJ Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.