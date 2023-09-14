New YorkBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33060Totals335105
Florial cf4010Rafaela cf4121
Judge dh4000Devers 3b3110
Torres 2b4020Turner dh4010
Wells c4000Casas 1b4010
Volpe ss3000Abreu lf4131
Bauers 1b4000Duvall rf3100
Peraza 3b4020Story ss4113
Cabrera rf2010Urías 2b4010
Pereira lf4000Wong c3000

New York0000000000
Boston10000013x5

E_Peraza (3). DP_New York 2, Boston 0. LOB_New York 9, Boston 6. 2B_Torres 2 (25), Rafaela (4), Urías (4). HR_Rafaela (2), Story (2). SB_Florial (1), Abreu (2).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
King L,4-642-361118
Weissert21-321103
Bowman123311
Boston
Houck W,5-9640037
Whitlock H,2200001
Martin120000

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Bacon; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:48. A_30,228 (37,755).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you