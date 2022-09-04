TexasBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30242Totals335125
Semien 2b3100Pham dh4110
Seager ss2000Verdugo rf5120
Lowe 1b4110Bogaerts ss4132
García rf4011Devers 3b4000
Heim c4001Story 2b4133
Taveras cf4020Casas 1b4010
Calhoun dh3000Refsnyder cf3020
Duran 3b3000Cordero lf4000
Thompson lf3000Wong c1100

Texas2000000002
Boston41000000x5

DP_Texas 3, Boston 0. LOB_Texas 5, Boston 9. 2B_García (26), Bogaerts (37), Story (21). HR_Story (16). SB_Semien (21), Refsnyder (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Dunning L,3-8485532
King330001
J.Hernández110012
Boston
Winckowski432233
Ort W,1-112-310011
Familia H,111-300001
Strahm H,11100000
Schreiber S,7-10100002

Dunning pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Dunning (Pham). WP_J.Hernández.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:07. A_32,422 (37,755).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you