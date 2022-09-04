|Texas
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|33
|5
|12
|5
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Seager ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Refsnyder cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Duran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wong c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Boston
|410
|000
|00x
|—
|5
DP_Texas 3, Boston 0. LOB_Texas 5, Boston 9. 2B_García (26), Bogaerts (37), Story (21). HR_Story (16). SB_Semien (21), Refsnyder (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Dunning L,3-8
|4
|8
|5
|5
|3
|2
|King
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J.Hernández
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Boston
|Winckowski
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Ort W,1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Familia H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strahm H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber S,7-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Dunning pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_Dunning (Pham). WP_J.Hernández.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:07. A_32,422 (37,755).
