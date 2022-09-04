|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|4
|7
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Seager ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Duran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|12
|5
|4
|5
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.317
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Refsnyder cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Wong c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.231
|Texas
|200
|000
|000_2
|4
|0
|Boston
|410
|000
|00x_5
|12
|0
LOB_Texas 5, Boston 9. 2B_García (26), Bogaerts (37), Story (21). HR_Story (16), off Dunning. RBIs_García (84), Heim (44), Bogaerts 2 (63), Story 3 (62). SB_Semien (21), Refsnyder (1). CS_Taveras (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Taveras, Thompson, García 2); Boston 5 (Verdugo 2, Cordero, Pham, Story). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Boston 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Heim, Lowe 2, Verdugo, Cordero. LIDP_Refsnyder. GIDP_Bogaerts, Devers.
DP_Texas 3 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Seager; Seager, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, L, 3-8
|4
|8
|5
|5
|3
|2
|89
|4.37
|King
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|4.30
|J.Hernández
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.63
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|82
|5.75
|Ort, W, 1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|6.53
|Familia, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.00
|Strahm, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.38
|Schreiber, S, 7-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.11
Inherited runners-scored_King 1-0, Familia 1-0. HBP_Dunning (Pham). WP_J.Hernández.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:07. A_32,422 (37,755).
