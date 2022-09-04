TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3024247
Semien 2b310010.243
Seager ss200020.252
Lowe 1b411000.305
García rf401100.251
Heim c400102.235
Taveras cf402000.289
Calhoun dh300012.207
Duran 3b300001.239
Thompson lf300002.294

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33512545
Pham dh411001.276
Verdugo rf512001.283
Bogaerts ss413200.317
Devers 3b400000.291
Story 2b413301.242
Casas 1b401000.250
Refsnyder cf302010.319
Cordero lf400002.221
Wong c110030.231

Texas200000000_240
Boston41000000x_5120

LOB_Texas 5, Boston 9. 2B_García (26), Bogaerts (37), Story (21). HR_Story (16), off Dunning. RBIs_García (84), Heim (44), Bogaerts 2 (63), Story 3 (62). SB_Semien (21), Refsnyder (1). CS_Taveras (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Taveras, Thompson, García 2); Boston 5 (Verdugo 2, Cordero, Pham, Story). RISP_Texas 2 for 8; Boston 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Heim, Lowe 2, Verdugo, Cordero. LIDP_Refsnyder. GIDP_Bogaerts, Devers.

DP_Texas 3 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Seager; Seager, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning, L, 3-8485532894.37
King330001314.30
J.Hernández110012233.63
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winckowski432233825.75
Ort, W, 1-112-310011296.53
Familia, H, 111-300001163.00
Strahm, H, 11100000143.38
Schreiber, S, 7-10100002162.11

Inherited runners-scored_King 1-0, Familia 1-0. HBP_Dunning (Pham). WP_J.Hernández.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:07. A_32,422 (37,755).

