|Vancouver
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
|Boston
|2
|2
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, Boston, Clifton 2 (Lindholm, Hall), 7:17. 2, Vancouver, Miller 9 (Boeser, Hughes), 9:05 (pp). 3, Boston, Bergeron 8 (Pastrnak, Lindholm), 17:29 (pp).
Second Period_4, Boston, Zacha 3 (Clifton, Lindholm), 11:19. 5, Boston, Marchand 5 (McAvoy, Pastrnak), 17:23 (pp).
Third Period_6, Vancouver, Dries 1, 4:34 (pp). 7, Boston, Nosek 1 (Coyle, Carlo), 18:02 (en).
Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-9-13_30. Boston 17-9-6_32.
Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 2 of 6; Boston 2 of 6.
Goalies_Vancouver, Demko 1-8-2 (31 shots-27 saves). Boston, Ullmark 11-1-0 (30-28).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:34.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Ryan Jackson, Matt MacPherson.
