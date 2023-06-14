ColoradoBoston
Totals30372Totals326106
Jones rf4110Refsnyder lf3222
Tovar ss3011Turner 3b-1b4111
McMahon 3b3121Verdugo rf4032
Díaz dh4010Duvall dh4000
Grichuk lf4000Arroyo 2b-3b3000
Castro 2b4010Hernández cf-2b4110
Montero 1b3000Casas 1b3010
Doyle cf2110Duran pr-cf1110
Wynns c2000Wong c3100
Moustakas ph1000Reyes ss3011
Serven c0000

Colorado0000020013
Boston10000050x6

E_Turner (2). DP_Colorado 0, Boston 2. LOB_Colorado 3, Boston 6. 2B_Tovar (19), McMahon (20), Verdugo 2 (21), Reyes (4). 3B_Refsnyder (1). SB_Refsnyder (4), Doyle (9). SF_Tovar (1), Reyes (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Gomber L,4-6663315
Suter BS,0-11-312210
Lambert12-331112
Boston
Whitlock W,4-2762217
Winckowski211111

Gomber pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:31. A_31,977 (37,755).

