|Colorado
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|2
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Refsnyder lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Tovar ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Turner 3b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McMahon 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Duvall dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández cf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Montero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Doyle cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Duran pr-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wong c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reyes ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Serven c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|000
|002
|001
|—
|3
|Boston
|100
|000
|50x
|—
|6
E_Turner (2). DP_Colorado 0, Boston 2. LOB_Colorado 3, Boston 6. 2B_Tovar (19), McMahon (20), Verdugo 2 (21), Reyes (4). 3B_Refsnyder (1). SB_Refsnyder (4), Doyle (9). SF_Tovar (1), Reyes (1).
Gomber pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:31. A_31,977 (37,755).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.