|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|4
|3
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.323
|Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Yoshida lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Duvall cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.458
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.158
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.308
|Hernández ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.136
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|5
|9
|Vierling rf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.080
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Haase lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|c-Carpenter ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.176
|Schoop 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|a-Maton ph-3b-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.067
|Rogers c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Kreidler 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|b-Meadows ph-rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Boston
|001
|104
|000_6
|7
|1
|Detroit
|021
|000
|000_3
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Schoop in the 6th. b-grounded out for Kreidler in the 7th. c-doubled for Haase in the 8th.
E_Hernández (3). LOB_Boston 3, Detroit 8. 2B_Devers (3), Yoshida (1), Carpenter (3). HR_Devers (2), off Turnbull; Duvall (3), off Cisnero; Rogers (2), off Sale. RBIs_Hernández (4), Devers 2 (4), Duvall 3 (12), Rogers 2 (4), Cabrera (2). SB_Yoshida (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Hernández 2); Detroit 4 (Haase, Rogers, Greene, Schoop). RISP_Boston 1 for 6; Detroit 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Casas, Báez. GIDP_Casas, Yoshida, Maton.
DP_Boston 1 (Casas); Detroit 2 (Báez, Torkelson; Báez, Torkelson).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 1-0
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|7
|74
|11.25
|Schreiber, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.25
|Martin, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Brasier, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|6.75
|Jansen, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull, L, 0-2
|5
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|2
|1
|72
|13.50
|Cisnero
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|9.00
|Englert
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|1.69
|Lange
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-2, Lange 2-0. HBP_Turnbull (Turner).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:32. A_44,650 (41,083).
