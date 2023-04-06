BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3167643
Verdugo rf411000.333
Devers 3b422201.323
Turner dh300000.280
Yoshida lf312010.250
Duvall cf311310.458
Casas 1b400000.130
Arroyo 2b310010.158
McGuire c301012.308
Hernández ss400100.136

DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3336359
Vierling rf-3b401010.333
Báez ss400011.080
Greene cf400002.296
Torkelson 1b411002.222
Haase lf301002.130
c-Carpenter ph-rf101000.250
Cabrera dh301110.176
Schoop 3b110010.111
a-Maton ph-3b-2b100010.067
Rogers c411201.250
Kreidler 2b200001.154
b-Meadows ph-rf-lf200000.238

Boston001104000_671
Detroit021000000_360

a-grounded out for Schoop in the 6th. b-grounded out for Kreidler in the 7th. c-doubled for Haase in the 8th.

E_Hernández (3). LOB_Boston 3, Detroit 8. 2B_Devers (3), Yoshida (1), Carpenter (3). HR_Devers (2), off Turnbull; Duvall (3), off Cisnero; Rogers (2), off Sale. RBIs_Hernández (4), Devers 2 (4), Duvall 3 (12), Rogers 2 (4), Cabrera (2). SB_Yoshida (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Hernández 2); Detroit 4 (Haase, Rogers, Greene, Schoop). RISP_Boston 1 for 6; Detroit 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Casas, Báez. GIDP_Casas, Yoshida, Maton.

DP_Boston 1 (Casas); Detroit 2 (Báez, Torkelson; Báez, Torkelson).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sale, W, 1-05433377411.25
Schreiber, H, 2100011172.25
Martin, H, 2110000150.00
Brasier, H, 1110011216.75
Jansen, S, 1-1100000160.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Turnbull, L, 0-252-3555217213.50
Cisnero11-311101199.00
Englert11-310011251.69
Lange2-30001083.38

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-2, Lange 2-0. HBP_Turnbull (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:32. A_44,650 (41,083).

