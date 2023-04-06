BostonDetroit
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31676Totals33363
Verdugo rf4110Vierling rf-3b4010
Devers 3b4222Báez ss4000
Turner dh3000Greene cf4000
Yoshida lf3120Torkelson 1b4110
Duvall cf3113Haase lf3010
Casas 1b4000Carpenter ph-rf1010
Arroyo 2b3100Cabrera dh3011
McGuire c3010Schoop 3b1100
Hernández ss4001Maton ph-3b1000
Rogers c4112
Kreidler 2b2000
Meadows ph-rf2000

Boston0011040006
Detroit0210000003

E_Hernández (3). DP_Boston 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Boston 3, Detroit 8. 2B_Devers (3), Yoshida (1), Carpenter (3). HR_Devers (2), Duvall (3), Rogers (2). SB_Yoshida (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Boston
Sale W,1-0543337
Schreiber H,2100011
Martin H,2110000
Brasier H,1110011
Jansen S,1-1100000
Detroit
Turnbull L,0-252-355521
Cisnero11-311101
Englert11-310011
Lange2-300010

HBP_Turnbull (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:32. A_44,650 (41,083).

