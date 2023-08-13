DetroitBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34373Totals366126
Baddoo lf4111Refsnyder cf-lf5010
Greene cf4020Turner dh5121
Vierling 3b4110Story ss4240
Carpenter rf3010Yoshida lf4110
Torkelson 1b3101Duran cf0000
McKinstry 2b-ss4020Duvall rf4124
Cabrera dh4001Reyes 2b4000
Short ss2000Casas 1b2100
Díaz ph-2b2000Wong c4011
Rogers c4000Urías 3b4010

Detroit0100110003
Boston01203000x6

E_Reyes 2 (6). LOB_Detroit 6, Boston 8. 2B_Greene (18), Carpenter (11), Story 3 (4). 3B_Wong (1). HR_Baddoo (7), Turner (19), Duvall (11). SB_Story 2 (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Detroit
Rodriguez L,8-65106618
Cisnero120000
Lange100011
White100001
Boston
Crawford42-332212
Bernardino1-300000
Whitlock W,5-3201003
Martin H,20130000
Jansen S,27-30110000

HBP_Crawford (Torkelson).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_2:30. A_35,145 (37,755).

