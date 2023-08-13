|Detroit
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Refsnyder cf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Turner dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Vierling 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Story ss
|4
|2
|4
|0
|Carpenter rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Yoshida lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Duran cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Duvall rf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Reyes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Short ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Casas 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wong c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|010
|011
|000
|—
|3
|Boston
|012
|030
|00x
|—
|6
E_Reyes 2 (6). LOB_Detroit 6, Boston 8. 2B_Greene (18), Carpenter (11), Story 3 (4). 3B_Wong (1). HR_Baddoo (7), Turner (19), Duvall (11). SB_Story 2 (3).
|5
|10
|6
|6
|1
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Crawford (Torkelson).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_2:30. A_35,145 (37,755).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
