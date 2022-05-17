|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|3
|7
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|McCormick cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Castro c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Dubón ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|5
|2
|6
|Hernández cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.346
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Story 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Cordero 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Houston
|000
|011
|100_3
|7
|0
|Boston
|000
|110
|13x_6
|8
|0
LOB_Houston 8, Boston 4. 2B_Brantley (7), Castro (1), McCormick (6), Cordero (3), Hernández (10), Martinez (12). HR_McCormick (4), off Whitlock; Story (2), off Maton; Bogaerts (3), off Neris. RBIs_McCormick (11), Gurriel (10), Altuve (12), Verdugo (16), Story (16), Martinez (17), Bogaerts 2 (15). SB_Story (4). SF_Gurriel. S_Dubón.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (McCormick, Gurriel, Castro, Alvarez); Boston 2 (Cordero, Story). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Boston 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Bradley Jr.. LIDP_Martinez. GIDP_Altuve.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel, Bregman); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Story, Dalbec).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|62
|3.13
|Maton
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|30
|4.08
|Neris, L, 1-2
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|29
|2.12
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Whitlock
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|80
|2.43
|Diekman, BS, 1-4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.18
|Schreiber
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Barnes
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|7.71
|Strahm, W, 2-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|2.13
|Robles, S, 2-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.51
Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-1, Schreiber 2-0, Strahm 1-0. HBP_Whitlock (Altuve), Maton (Bogaerts), Strahm (Brantley). PB_Castro (1).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:07. A_29,706 (37,755).
