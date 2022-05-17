HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3137337
Altuve 2b401101.259
Brantley lf412000.281
Bregman 3b300012.230
Alvarez dh300012.250
Gurriel 1b300100.241
Tucker rf400000.246
McCormick cf312111.242
Castro c411001.083
Dubón ss301000.250

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3168526
Hernández cf422000.180
Devers 3b401001.322
Martinez dh412101.321
Bogaerts ss211210.346
Verdugo lf400101.205
Story 2b311110.200
Cordero 1b411001.235
Dalbec 1b000000.165
Vázquez c300001.221
Bradley Jr. rf300001.196

Houston000011100_370
Boston00011013x_680

LOB_Houston 8, Boston 4. 2B_Brantley (7), Castro (1), McCormick (6), Cordero (3), Hernández (10), Martinez (12). HR_McCormick (4), off Whitlock; Story (2), off Maton; Bogaerts (3), off Neris. RBIs_McCormick (11), Gurriel (10), Altuve (12), Verdugo (16), Story (16), Martinez (17), Bogaerts 2 (15). SB_Story (4). SF_Gurriel. S_Dubón.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (McCormick, Gurriel, Castro, Alvarez); Boston 2 (Cordero, Story). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Boston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr.. LIDP_Martinez. GIDP_Altuve.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Gurriel, Bregman); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Story, Dalbec).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi532114623.13
Maton221101304.08
Neris, L, 1-2133311292.12
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Whitlock532223802.43
Diekman, BS, 1-42-300010103.18
Schreiber1-30000180.00
Barnes1-32110057.71
Strahm, W, 2-112-310003302.13
Robles, S, 2-4110000102.51

Inherited runners-scored_Diekman 2-1, Schreiber 2-0, Strahm 1-0. HBP_Whitlock (Altuve), Maton (Bogaerts), Strahm (Brantley). PB_Castro (1).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:07. A_29,706 (37,755).

