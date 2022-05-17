HoustonBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31373Totals31685
Altuve 2b4011Hernández cf4220
Brantley lf4120Devers 3b4010
Bregman 3b3000Martinez dh4121
Alvarez dh3000Bogaerts ss2112
Gurriel 1b3001Verdugo lf4001
Tucker rf4000Story 2b3111
McCormick cf3121Cordero 1b4110
Castro c4110Dalbec 1b0000
Dubón ss3010Vázquez c3000
Bradley Jr. rf3000

Houston0000111003
Boston00011013x6

DP_Houston 1, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 8, Boston 4. 2B_Brantley (7), Castro (1), McCormick (6), Cordero (3), Hernández (10), Martinez (12). HR_McCormick (4), Story (2), Bogaerts (3). SB_Story (4). SF_Gurriel (1). S_Dubón (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Odorizzi532114
Maton221101
Neris L,1-2133311
Boston
Whitlock532223
Diekman BS,1-42-300010
Schreiber1-300001
Barnes1-321100
Strahm W,2-112-310003
Robles S,2-4110000

Whitlock pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Whitlock (Altuve), Maton (Bogaerts), Strahm (Brantley).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:07. A_29,706 (37,755).

