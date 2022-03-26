|N.Y. Islanders
First Period_1, Boston, Smith 15 (Coyle, Carlo), 4:03. 2, Boston, Hall 14 (McAvoy, Marchand), 19:26 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 30 (Chara, Lee), 19:48. Penalties_Beauvillier, NYI (Hooking), 16:02; Greene, NYI (Tripping), 19:19.
Second Period_4, Boston, Pastrnak 37 (Haula, Hall), 2:13. 5, Boston, Marchand 28 (Bergeron), 3:56. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 25 (Dobson, Pageau), 5:12 (pp). 7, Boston, Haula 9 (Hall, Pastrnak), 14:33. 8, Boston, DeBrusk 16 (Marchand, McAvoy), 18:18. Penalties_Lazar, BOS (Cross Checking), 4:06; Foligno, BOS (Roughing), 4:06; Martin, NYI (Roughing), 4:06; Frederic, BOS (Closing Hand on the Puck), 7:11.
Third Period_9, N.Y. Islanders, Parise 10 (Beauvillier, Palmieri), 14:43 (pp). Penalties_Palmieri, NYI (Interference), 9:34; Foligno, BOS (Fighting), 13:10; Martin, NYI (Fighting), 13:10; Boston bench, served by Smith (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 13:10; Nosek, BOS (Tripping), 18:35.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 13-9-5_27. Boston 19-17-8_44.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 2 of 4; Boston 1 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 6-13-2 (44 shots-38 saves). Boston, Ullmark 20-9-2 (27-24).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:34.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, Libor Suchanek.
