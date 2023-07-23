New YorkBoston
Totals32161Totals356155
Nimmo cf4020Duran cf5020
Lindor ss4011Yoshida lf5000
McNeil rf4010Turner dh3210
Alonso 1b3010Devers 3b3121
Vientos dh3000Duvall rf4122
Vogelbach ph-dh1000Casas 1b4121
Baty 3b4000Wong c4130
Canha lf3000Hernández 2b4020
Narváez c2010Chang ss3011
Pham ph1000
Mendick 2b2100
Alvarez ph1000

New York0000010001
Boston10400010x6

E_Martin (1). DP_New York 0, Boston 1. LOB_New York 8, Boston 8. 2B_Turner (23), Duvall (12). HR_Devers (24). SB_Duvall (4), Wong (4), Chang (2).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Carrasco L,3-421-3105522
Smith12-310003
Gott110001
Peterson110002
Leone111101
Ottavino110000
Boston
Bernardino12-310003
Murphy W,1-032-331123
Winckowski H,112-300002
Rodríguez110001
Jacques2-310000
Martin1-300001
Walter100010

HBP_Jacques (Alonso), Ottavino (Chang). WP_Carrasco, Smith.

Umpires_Home, Brian Walsh; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:52. A_35,619 (37,755).

