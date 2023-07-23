|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|35
|6
|15
|5
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Yoshida lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Turner dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Vientos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Vogelbach ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wong c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Chang ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mendick 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Boston
|104
|000
|10x
|—
|6
E_Martin (1). DP_New York 0, Boston 1. LOB_New York 8, Boston 8. 2B_Turner (23), Duvall (12). HR_Devers (24). SB_Duvall (4), Wong (4), Chang (2).
|2
|10
|5
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Jacques (Alonso), Ottavino (Chang). WP_Carrasco, Smith.
Umpires_Home, Brian Walsh; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:52. A_35,619 (37,755).
