|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|28
|6
|7
|6
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Schwarber dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Devers 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|Boston
|201
|001
|20x
|—
|6
DP_New York 2, Boston 0. LOB_New York 3, Boston 5. 2B_Plawecki (1), Verdugo (1). HR_Rizzo (1), Stanton (1), Bogaerts (1), Schwarber (1).
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Cole pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Loáisiga pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Jansen Visconti; Left, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:13. A_38,324 (37,755).
