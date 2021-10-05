New YorkBoston
Totals32262Totals28676
Rizzo 1b4111Schwarber dh3211
Judge rf4010Hernández cf3110
Stanton dh4131Devers 3b2100
Gallo lf4000Bogaerts ss2212
Torres 2b4000Verdugo lf4023
Gardner cf3000Renfroe rf3010
Urshela 3b-ss3010Plawecki c2010
Higashioka c2000Shaw ph1000
Sánchez ph-c1000Vázquez c1000
Velazquez ss1000Dalbec 1b4000
Odor ph-3b2000Arroyo 2b3000

New York0000010012
Boston20100120x6

DP_New York 2, Boston 0. LOB_New York 3, Boston 5. 2B_Plawecki (1), Verdugo (1). HR_Rizzo (1), Stanton (1), Bogaerts (1), Schwarber (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Cole L,0-1243323
Holmes210001
Severino11-311111
Loáisiga102232
Green12-310012
Boston
Eovaldi W,1-051-341108
Brasier H,12-310000
Houck H,1100002
Robles100001
Whitlock111100

Cole pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Loáisiga pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Jansen Visconti; Left, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:13. A_38,324 (37,755).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

