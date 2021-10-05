|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|0
|11
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.750
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Urshela 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|c-Sánchez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Odor ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|6
|7
|6
|7
|9
|Schwarber dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Hernández cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Devers 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.500
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.500
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|b-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Vázquez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|New York
|000
|001
|001_2
|6
|0
|Boston
|201
|001
|20x_6
|7
|0
a-struck out for Velazquez in the 6th. b-struck out for Plawecki in the 6th. c-lined out for Higashioka in the 8th.
LOB_New York 3, Boston 5. 2B_Plawecki (1), Verdugo (1). HR_Rizzo (1), off Eovaldi; Stanton (1), off Whitlock; Bogaerts (1), off Cole; Schwarber (1), off Cole. RBIs_Rizzo (1), Stanton (1), Bogaerts 2 (2), Schwarber (1), Verdugo 3 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Gallo); Boston 2 (Arroyo, Verdugo 3, Dalbec). RISP_New York 0 for 1; Boston 1 for 8.
GIDP_Verdugo, Plawecki.
DP_New York 2 (Urshela, Torres, Rizzo; Torres, Velazquez, Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 0-1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|50
|13.50
|Holmes
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Severino
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|6.75
|Loáisiga
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|27
|18.00
|Green
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|71
|1.69
|Brasier, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Houck, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Whitlock
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Holmes 2-0, Loáisiga 1-0, Green 2-2, Brasier 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Jansen Visconti; Left, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:13. A_38,324 (37,755).