New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32262011
Rizzo 1b411102.250
Judge rf401000.250
Stanton dh413101.750
Gallo lf400001.000
Torres 2b400000.000
Gardner cf300003.000
Urshela 3b-ss301001.333
Higashioka c200002.000
c-Sánchez ph-c100000.000
Velazquez ss100000.000
a-Odor ph-3b200001.000

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2867679
Schwarber dh321110.333
Hernández cf311010.333
Devers 3b210021.000
Bogaerts ss221221.500
Verdugo lf402300.500
Renfroe rf301012.333
Plawecki c201000.500
b-Shaw ph100001.000
Vázquez c100001.000
Dalbec 1b400002.000
Arroyo 2b300001.000

New York000001001_260
Boston20100120x_670

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 6th. b-struck out for Plawecki in the 6th. c-lined out for Higashioka in the 8th.

LOB_New York 3, Boston 5. 2B_Plawecki (1), Verdugo (1). HR_Rizzo (1), off Eovaldi; Stanton (1), off Whitlock; Bogaerts (1), off Cole; Schwarber (1), off Cole. RBIs_Rizzo (1), Stanton (1), Bogaerts 2 (2), Schwarber (1), Verdugo 3 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Gallo); Boston 2 (Arroyo, Verdugo 3, Dalbec). RISP_New York 0 for 1; Boston 1 for 8.

GIDP_Verdugo, Plawecki.

DP_New York 2 (Urshela, Torres, Rizzo; Torres, Velazquez, Rizzo).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, L, 0-12433235013.50
Holmes210001160.00
Severino11-311111286.75
Loáisiga1022322718.00
Green12-310012180.00
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, W, 1-051-341108711.69
Brasier, H, 12-31000080.00
Houck, H, 1100002150.00
Robles100001110.00
Whitlock11110089.00

Inherited runners-scored_Holmes 2-0, Loáisiga 1-0, Green 2-2, Brasier 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker; Right, Jansen Visconti; Left, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:13. A_38,324 (37,755).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

