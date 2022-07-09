New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals375105312
Judge rf-cf512102.284
Torres 2b511001.268
Rizzo 1b512201.226
Stanton dh500004.232
Donaldson 3b401102.231
Carpenter lf202010.328
1-Gallo pr-rf000010.166
Hicks cf-lf311111.241
Kiner-Falefa ss400001.268
Higashioka c301000.177
b-LeMahieu ph100000.264
Trevino c010000.255

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals39610627
Refsnyder rf522102.344
Vázquez 1b-c500000.289
Martinez dh401000.313
2-Downs pr-dh121100.200
Bogaerts ss412010.309
Verdugo lf503300.259
Story 2b400001.221
Dalbec 3b301111.212
Plawecki c200000.156
a-Cordero ph-1b200001.249
Duran cf410002.291

New York0000120002_5100
Boston0100010103_6100

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Plawecki in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Higashioka in the 9th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 6th. 2-ran for Martinez in the 8th.

LOB_New York 6, Boston 7. 2B_Rizzo 2 (12), Judge (14), Martinez (27). HR_Hicks (6), off Crawford; Refsnyder (3), off Montgomery. RBIs_Hicks (26), Rizzo 2 (54), Donaldson (33), Judge (65), Dalbec (20), Refsnyder (11), Verdugo 3 (46), Downs (1). CS_Higashioka (1), Rizzo (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa 2); Boston 2 (Story 2). RISP_New York 3 for 8; Boston 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Torres, Verdugo, Bogaerts.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery52-352214743.19
King, H, 14211102262.33
Holmes, BS, 16-1811-310011180.46
Peralta, L, 2-2, BS, 1-42-333200122.51
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford541126884.50
Brasier1-332201114.55
Strahm2-310001123.71
Schreiber100001110.62
Houck200012323.33
Diekman, W, 4-0122101182.93

Inherited runners-scored_King 2-0, Holmes 1-1, Strahm 1-0. WP_Crawford.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:39. A_36,945 (37,755).

