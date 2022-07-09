|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|3
|12
|Judge rf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.232
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Carpenter lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.328
|1-Gallo pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.166
|Hicks cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|b-LeMahieu ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Trevino c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|10
|6
|2
|7
|Refsnyder rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.344
|Vázquez 1b-c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|2-Downs pr-dh
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.259
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.212
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|a-Cordero ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|New York
|000
|012
|000
|2_5
|10
|0
|Boston
|010
|001
|010
|3_6
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Plawecki in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Higashioka in the 9th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 6th. 2-ran for Martinez in the 8th.
LOB_New York 6, Boston 7. 2B_Rizzo 2 (12), Judge (14), Martinez (27). HR_Hicks (6), off Crawford; Refsnyder (3), off Montgomery. RBIs_Hicks (26), Rizzo 2 (54), Donaldson (33), Judge (65), Dalbec (20), Refsnyder (11), Verdugo 3 (46), Downs (1). CS_Higashioka (1), Rizzo (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa 2); Boston 2 (Story 2). RISP_New York 3 for 8; Boston 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Torres, Verdugo, Bogaerts.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|74
|3.19
|King, H, 14
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|2.33
|Holmes, BS, 16-18
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.46
|Peralta, L, 2-2, BS, 1-4
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|12
|2.51
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|88
|4.50
|Brasier
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|4.55
|Strahm
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.71
|Schreiber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.62
|Houck
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|3.33
|Diekman, W, 4-0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.93
Inherited runners-scored_King 2-0, Holmes 1-1, Strahm 1-0. WP_Crawford.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:39. A_36,945 (37,755).
