New YorkBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals375105Totals396106
Judge rf-cf5121Refsnyder rf5221
Torres 2b5110Vázquez 1b-c5000
Rizzo 1b5122Martinez dh4010
Stanton dh5000Downs pr-dh1211
Donaldson 3b4011Bogaerts ss4120
Carpenter lf2020Verdugo lf5033
Gallo pr-rf0000Story 2b4000
Hicks cf-lf3111Dalbec 3b3011
Kiner-Falefa ss4000Plawecki c2000
Higashioka c3010Cordero ph-1b2000
LeMahieu ph1000Duran cf4100
Trevino c0100

New York00001200025
Boston01000101036

LOB_New York 6, Boston 7. 2B_Rizzo 2 (12), Judge (14), Martinez (27). HR_Hicks (6), Refsnyder (3).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Montgomery52-352214
King H,14211102
Holmes BS,16-1811-310011
Peralta L,2-2 BS,1-42-333200
Boston
Crawford541126
Brasier1-332201
Strahm2-310001
Schreiber100001
Houck200012
Diekman W,4-0122101

King pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Crawford.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:39. A_36,945 (37,755).

