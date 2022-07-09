|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|39
|6
|10
|6
|Judge rf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Refsnyder rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Vázquez 1b-c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Downs pr-dh
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Carpenter lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Verdugo lf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Gallo pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Dalbec 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cordero ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|012
|000
|2
|—
|5
|Boston
|010
|001
|010
|3
|—
|6
LOB_New York 6, Boston 7. 2B_Rizzo 2 (12), Judge (14), Martinez (27). HR_Hicks (6), Refsnyder (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Montgomery
|5
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|King H,14
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Holmes BS,16-18
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Peralta L,2-2 BS,1-4
|2-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Boston
|Crawford
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Brasier
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Strahm
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Schreiber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houck
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Diekman W,4-0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
King pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Crawford.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:39. A_36,945 (37,755).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.