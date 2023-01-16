|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Boston
|2
|2
|2
|—
|6
First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 34 (Zacha, Krejci), 4:38. 2, Boston, Zacha 6 (Lindholm, Krejci), 15:05.
Second Period_3, Boston, Marchand 14 (Grzelcyk, Bergeron), 3:55. 4, Boston, Zacha 7 (Krejci), 4:41.
Third Period_5, Boston, Pastrnak 35 (McAvoy, Marchand), 0:36 (pp). 6, Boston, Grzelcyk 3 (Pastrnak, McAvoy), 8:04.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 9-7-13_29. Boston 11-11-7_29.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 6; Boston 1 of 2.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 13-12-6 (16 shots-12 saves). Boston, Swayman 9-3-3 (29-29).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:34.
Referees_Brandon Schrader, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.
