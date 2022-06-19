St. LouisBoston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33474Totals32696
Edman ss3010Refsnyder rf5011
Donovan 2b5000Devers 3b2010
Goldschmidt 1b4010Martinez dh4000
Arenado 3b4000Bogaerts ss3000
O'Neill lf4130Verdugo lf3220
Sosa pr0100Story 2b3211
Carlson rf3000Vázquez c4223
Pujols dh3000Bradley Jr. cf4011
Gorman ph0100Dalbec 1b4010
Bader cf3011
Herrera c3000
Yepez ph1113

St. Louis0001000034
Boston01001013x6

E_Devers (9). DP_St. Louis 1, Boston 0. LOB_St. Louis 7, Boston 7. 2B_Goldschmidt (22), O'Neill (6), Vázquez (11). HR_Yepez (6), Story (10), Vázquez (3). SB_O'Neill (6), Bader (15).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Pallante L,2-252-342214
Cabrera121121
VerHagen11-333313
Boston
Pivetta W,7-57411410
Schreiber H,10100003
Danish2-323310
Houck S,4-41-310001

Cabrera pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Pallante (Devers). WP_Pallante, Pivetta(2).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:13. A_35,989 (37,755).

