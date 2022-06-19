|St. Louis
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|Edman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Refsnyder rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Donovan 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O'Neill lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Verdugo lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Sosa pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Story 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Carlson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gorman ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yepez ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|003
|—
|4
|Boston
|010
|010
|13x
|—
|6
E_Devers (9). DP_St. Louis 1, Boston 0. LOB_St. Louis 7, Boston 7. 2B_Goldschmidt (22), O'Neill (6), Vázquez (11). HR_Yepez (6), Story (10), Vázquez (3). SB_O'Neill (6), Bader (15).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Pallante L,2-2
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Cabrera
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|VerHagen
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Boston
|Pivetta W,7-5
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|10
|Schreiber H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Danish
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Houck S,4-4
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Cabrera pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Pallante (Devers). WP_Pallante, Pivetta(2).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:13. A_35,989 (37,755).
